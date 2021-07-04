The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recently awarded a $6,000 grant to the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging to expand its respite care services and provide educational materials for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.
The Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging is a Hertford-based nonprofit organization serving older adults and their caregivers in 10 northeastern counties, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington. The Area Agency on Aging was one of 18 organizations in 12 states to receive grants as part of AFA’s Milton and Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grant program.
The $6,000 grant will allow the Area on Aging to expand its “Caring for the Caregiver” program and provide much needed respite services to additional family caregivers so they can take a much-needed break from their caregiving responsibilities. It will also help fund the printing and distribution of educational materials to help new and unprepared caregivers.
“We are so thankful to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America for the opportunity to expand educational and respite services to eligible caregivers throughout our 10-county region," Laura Alvarico, director of the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging, said. "This grant will enable us serve more caregivers who are caring for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s Disease or related dementias by offering respite services and educational opportunities.”
“Self-care is essential for family caregivers, and respite care is a vital part of that because it gives the caregiver a chance to take a break,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “We are pleased to support the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging in providing additional respite care and caregiver support to local families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.”
The Milton and Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grants are awarded to organizations that share AFA’s mission of providing support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide.
Caregivers who need information about respite care services or other types of caregiver support can speak with a licensed social worker seven days a week by calling AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or web chatting through AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org.