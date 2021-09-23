The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services’ clinic schedule for Perquimans County for October.
In addition to weekly daytime hours, the Perquimans Health Department holds night clinics on the second and fourth Thursday of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The department is located at 103 ARPDC St., Hertford, and can be reached at 426-2100.
• Friday, Oct. 1: General, WIC all day
• Monday, Oct. 4: General, behavioral health
• Tuesday, Oct. 5: General
• Wednesday, Oct. 6: Child health p.m., general, WIC, DEPO (contraceptive injections) p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 7: Primary care a.m., new prenatal, p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 8: General
• Monday, Oct. 11: General
• Tuesday, Oct. 12: General, DEPO (contraceptive injection) a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 13: General, WIC
• Thursday, Oct. 14: Primary care all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 15: General, WIC all day
• Monday, Oct. 18: General, behavioral health
• Tuesday, Oct. 19: General
• Wednesday, Oct. 20: Child Health a.m., general, DEPO (contraceptive injection) p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 21: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 22: General, adult health a.m.
• Monday, Oct. 25: General
• Tuesday, Oct. 26: General, DEPO (contraceptive injection) a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 27: General, WIC
• Thursday, Oct. 28: Primary care all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 29: General