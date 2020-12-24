Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Gracie, I am 7 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year was listen to my mom and dad. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are a Scooby Doo stuffed animal, a jump rope, a baby Yoda pillow, and a PS4. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Gracie
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Heaven, I am 8 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel. The nicest thing I did this year was helping my mom. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are Winx dolls. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve! Love, Heaven
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Annaleigh, I am 8 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year was helping my friend Ariel up. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are Winx dolls, a baby pony, a newborn baby doll, and a computer. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Annaleigh
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ariel, I am 7 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year was getting Adalyn and KK pointers and I let Addy play with my baby cat LOL doll. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are a cookie swirl doll, a room organizer, a new bed, and covers. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Ariel
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ethan, I am 7 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel! Some nice things I did this year was help my teacher, I helped my mom with my baby sister, and I did my chores. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are a skateboard, a watch, a bigger bike, a new game for my Nintendo, and a sleeping bag. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve! Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Taylor, I am 7 years old. This year I have been pretty good! Some nice things I did this year was help my mom cook, take care of my dog, and help my family. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are an LOL doll, a star lamp, and a cat stuffed animal. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Taylor
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Addison, I am 7 years old. This year I have been pretty good. The nieces thing I did this year was help my mom and dad. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are doll stuff, five surprise mini brands, and baking stuff. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve! Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Julian, I am 7 years old. This year I have been pretty good! Some nice things I did this year was helping others and being kind. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are a fourwheeler, a lego set, and Rocket League. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Julian
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Tristen, I am 8 years old. This year I have been pretty good! Some nice things I did this year was helping the mail lady with mail, taking out the trash, and helping around the house. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are a truck game for my PS4, American truck simulator, and a truck with gear and clutch. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Tristen
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Travell, I am 6 years old. This year I have been pretty good! The nicest thing I did this year was help my grandma. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are an 18 wheeler toy, a cement truck, and a PS4. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Travell
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Abel, I am 7 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year was help others. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are an iPhone 12, another elf, and a Nerf gun. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Abel
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Travis, I am 7 years old. This year I have been an absolute angel! The nicest thing I did this year was listen to my parents. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are a PS5, an ATV, and a bluetooth VR headset with earphones. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Travis
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Arabella, I am 7 years old. This year I was an absolute angel! Some of the nicest things I did this year was be friendly, help others, and I haven’t been bad. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are money for the homeless, colored pencils and markers, a Barbie with clothes, and a Barbie house with accessories. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Arabella
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Joseph, I am 7 years old. This year I was pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year was help others. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for Christmas this year are science kits, rocket kits, and dinosaur kits. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Joseph
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Eric, I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good. The nicest thing I did this year was being nice. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a boxing bag, a boxing glove, and a basketball. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Eric
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Tristen, I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good! The nicest thing I did this year was helping my friends. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a country guitar, a karaoke machine, and a drum set. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve! Love, Tristen
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Kayne, I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good! The nicest thing I did this year was helping my friends out. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a dirt bike, oil pastels, and a bunch of art supplies. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Kayne
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Hazel, I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been pretty good! The nicest thing I did was help my neighbor. I hope you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are a smart watch, a sunflower to give my mom, and a brand new phone. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love, Hazel
From Santa to Ashley Kuno’s 2nd Grade class:
Dear Gracie, Heaven, Annaleigh, Ariel, Ethan, Taylor, Addison, Julian Tristen, Travell, Abel, Travis, Arabella, Joseph, Eric, Tristen, Kayne and Hazel,
What lovely letters you wrote! Thanks so much for taking the time to write. Believe me, if I had the time I would write to each one of you, but with all these toys and stuff, it’s a little difficult.
Everyone is doing great up here…I can hear the elves singing right now! We’ll be ready to go on December 24!
What wonderful 2nd graders you’ve been this year…without exception, everyone of you rates yourselves as good, pretty good and even an absolute angel! Look at all the nice things you’ve done: listening to your parents, helping around the house, sharing your toys, helping older relatives and neignbors…and my favorite: being kind and nice. It has been a difficult and different year for all of us, but all of you did your very best.
Now…to the gifts, and there are lots of ‘em: smart watch, dirt bike, a country guitar, boxing glove, Barbie house, earphones, phones, Nerfs, trucks, Playstations, Legos, baking stuff, LOL doll, a sleeping bag, a new bed, Winx dolls, a computer, a jump rope and….HO-HO-HO! I hope my sleigh can hold all these! I will do the best I can.
OK, I am off to see the reindeer, so until I visit on Christmas Eve, keep being nice.
Santa loves you too!