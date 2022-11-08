...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Hannah Bunn West, author of “Remarkable Women of the Outer Banks,” addresses the History for Lunch audience Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Museum of the Albemarle.
Irene Tate Severn’s father, William Tate, was instrumental in bringing the Wright brothers to Kitty Hawk. In January 1917, Irene met seaplane pilot Bennet Severn. They later married and settled in his native New Jersey. There, she took up aviation and became the first woman to fly round trip between New York and Miami.
A woman who witnessed the Wright brothers’ flying machine as a child and later became an aviation pioneer in her own right was the focus of a “History for Lunch” talk Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Museum of the Albemarle.
Hannah Bunn West talked about her recently published book, “Remarkable Women of the Outer Banks,” and shined a special spotlight on Irene Tate.
As a young girl, Tate watched from the porch of her home as Wilbur and Orville Wright built gliders and eventually their fuel-power flying machine. Her parents hosted the Wright brothers at their home in Kitty Hawk.
West explained that she first learned about Tate from an exhibit at the museum. She was able to find and contact some of her living family members who were able to provide her significant details, she said.
Tate studied nursing in Norfolk, Virginia, and eventually became a licensed pilot. When a seaplane crashed on the Outer Banks in 1917, she met pilot Bennett Severn. The two became close friends and later married.
Severn had been on his way to Florida when the plane crashed. He was accompanied by a crew that trailed him in a boat. The crew eventually continued their journey but Severn stayed back with the Tate family and pursued his relationship with Irene Tate.
After they married and moved to Brigantine, New Jersey, Tate often accompanied Severn on his flights, and her interest in aviation — first sparked by her encounter with the Wright brothers and the First Flight that took place in her backyard — grew even stronger.
She became a licensed pilot and was the first woman to fly a successful round trip from New York to Miami, West noted.
West said that in Tate’s later years she had a peacock in her yard and a pet seagull she kept in her kitchen.
“She was just a colorful character throughout her life,” West said.
West said that after Tate witnessed the 1981 launch of the space shuttle Columbia, she remarked to a reporter, “the (Wright) brothers would have enjoyed watching that.”
Tate’s story is one of seven chapters in West’s book, each of which is devoted to a woman who played a significant role in preserving the history of the Outer Banks. Tate, who died in the mid-1980s, joined her parents Bill and Addie Tate in advocating for the establishment of the Wright Brothers National Memorial.
Another of the “Remarkable Women” in West’s book was Virginia Tillett, an elected official and preservationist who worked to preserve and promote the history of the Freedmen’s Colony on Roanoke Island.
Another is Carolista Baum, who famously stood in the path of a bulldozer to thwart the planned leveling and development of the Jockey’s Ridge sand dune.
West’s book also highlights Cheryl Roberts, who was instrumental in preservation of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.
West said few official records were kept about women in past years, which was one of the challenges to completing some of the research for her book.
“It was a lot of digging and a lot of work,” West said. “It was kind of like a treasure hunt.”
West is a native of Kill Devil Hills who learned a lot about the area’s history as she was growing up. She said she didn’t hear many of the stories of influential women until recently.
That spurred her to increase awareness of the role that women have played, and to do historical research with an eye toward people and perspectives that may have been overlooked in the past.
“I’ve always been interested in our local history,” she said.
West is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and has been a freelance writer on the Outer Banks since 2011.