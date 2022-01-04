When David C. Bane Jr. sits down to write a sermon or pen one of his numerous columns or essays, he asks himself one simple question: “So, What?”
It’s a question, Bane — a retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia — says has informed his work over the years, and is now at the heart of his recently published collection of sermons and essays, “God, Life, You and Me.
“A sermon,” says Bane, “should try to change someone’s heart.”
Bane’s path to the priesthood in the Episcopal Church wasn’t straightforward. While his father was an Episcopal priest, Bane left the church as an adult to pursue a career in business and earn a master’s degree in business administration.
But the businessman who also had become a husband and father of four wasn’t satisfied with his path. Bane said he knew he had to return to his roots in the church.
Bane was 40 years old and living in West Virginia when he says he finally listened and accepted God’s call to become a priest. With the blessing of his wife, Alice, and their children, Bane would earn a divinity degree from the Virginia Episcopal Seminary in Alexandria.
That’s when he first began cultivating his approach to preaching the Christian gospel.
“When I went back to church, I wanted to make a difference,” Bane said. “I heard a lot of sermons and I would ask myself, ‘so, what?’”
He says the Rt. Rev. Milton Crumb played a key role in shaping his career. Crumb was a mentor who taught Bane that the secret to giving a good sermon was connecting with people early on, establishing that what you’re sharing is a part of your heart and soul, not something you’re preaching at them.
“You make yourself vulnerable by offering a personal story,” said Bane.
Bane’s new career path would take him from West Virginia to New Hampshire, then to Ohio, and finally to Norfolk, Virginia, where he would serve as bishop. As a parish priest, Bane developed personal relationships with each of his congregations, and as a bishop, he would help guide 125 churches.
Over the years, whether as a parish priest or as bishop, Bane said he tried to keep the focus in his sermons on what matters to “you and me.”
After Bane retired as bishop, he moved to Elizabeth City where some of his children were living at the time. He says he would fill in as a priest at various churches in the region, as well as contribute to the Christ Episcopal Church newsletter.
It was that newsletter that led to a long-running column in The Daily Advance, and it was the column that led to his book, “God, Life, You and Me.”
Bane’s written work addresses the many issues people deal with on a day-to-day basis. He uses his own experiences, tying them to the Christian gospels and Jesus’ teachings not only to provide inspiration, but also as a practical guide to life.
In his essay titled, “Loneliness,” for example, Bane addresses the issue of not feeling loved despite the fact, he says, that we are all loved by God.
“Throughout our lives,” he writes, “we will love and be loved by many people, but human love will always have a few holes in it. In Jesus, God loves us perfectly and completely, no holes, no games, no ego issues, no inconsistencies, no dishonest, and no conditions.”
In writing his sermons and subsequently his book, Bane says the question, “So, What?”, was always at the forefront of his mind. He says the objective in all his sermons and writings is to have the subject matter apply to someone’s life and provide them food for thought.
“I’m pretty hard on myself,” Bane says of his writing. “If it’s clear that there’s not a point to the sermon, then I go back to it. I’m trying to make it so it matters to people.”
Bane’s book is available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. He also will be holding book-signing events at Christ Episcopal Church library on Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Jan. 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.