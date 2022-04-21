The Albemarle Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Show, which will be returning to the Perquimans County Recreation Center on April 30 after a three-year hiatus, will feature several new vendors.
One of them, Sherry Beauchamp of Verdant Vittles, is a Hertford resident who combines her gardening talents with her roles as a teacher and wife to the pastor at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Beauchamp credits the start of her business to her future daughter-in-law, who gave her a “sprouting kit” after she expressed an interest in eating healthier. Before long, Beauchamp’s interest expanded to include microgreens, also known as “shoots.”
Now, Beauchamp typically has 8-10 trays of tiny greens growing in a sunny corner of her husband’s study in the church rectory.
She says the stage (cotyledon) at which microgreens are harvested is the healthiest in a plant’s life and therefore the most nutritious. The greens are cultivated in small trays in a coconut medium, and many can be harvested more than once.
She says greens are ideal for embellishing salads at this stage because they exhibit the flavor of the mature fruit. Some plant varieties, especially beets and radishes, are the same color at the harvesting stage as mature fruits or vegetables. This trait also makes them useful as a “harvest-your-own” table decoration, especially in combination with small containers of other microgreens.
Plants which lend themselves to cultivation as microgreens include sunflowers, radishes, peas, turnips, kohlrabi, arugula, cantaloupe, broccoli and lettuces. Beauchamp says radishes and sunflowers take less than ten days from sowing to harvest, while specialty items take longer.
Nasturtiums and other edible flowers are different because the plants need time to flower.
Microgreen cultivation requires only five elements: growing trays (which are conveniently small), coconut coir, water, light, and seeds. The trays and coir may be reused.
Beauchamp has always wanted to have her own business and has been a lifelong gardener. Her business’s name, Verdant Vittles, originated from her love of alliteration.
At her booth at the Spring Garden Show, Beauchamp will be offering ready-to-eat packages of microgreens, decorative foil planters, harvest-your-own trays, sprouting kits and cultivation supplies with instructions for their use.
The Spring Garden Show, which will start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., will also feature a members plant sale, bake sale, raffle baskets, a Children’s Corner, and a food truck.