EDENTON — Children at the Edenton Boys & Girls Club were treated to a day of Christmas celebration and joy on Friday, Dec. 17.
Boys and girls of the club gave a stage performance in the theme of the holidays titled “Nothing Like Christmas.”
Taking place on the old D.F. Walker school stage in the Boys & Girls Club, the roughly 20-minute play was written and directed by Garry Outlaw, the club's music and arts program leader.
The play tells the story of a mother of four juggling the responsibility of working and raising her family while also providing Christmas gifts for her children.
Each of the performers pulled their weight during the drama and received a thundering ovation upon reaching the finale.
The performance also included caroling and praise dancing, according to Elizabeth Mitchell, the club's executive director.
“I love working with the kids to bring this performance to parents and other members of our community,” Outlaw said. “The Boys & Girls Club Christmas Play was a new experience for the kids here at the club.”
Outlaw says he looks forward to 2022, where he would like to put together more exciting projects for the boys and girls at the Edenton club.
Following the performance, club members also received a special guest visitor, Santa Claus himself. During Santa’s surprise visit, each child was given the gift of a red hooded sweatshirt, which was given to Santa via private donations.
In addition, goody bags were handed out to every child in attendance, courtesy of the Edenton Police Department.