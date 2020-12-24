Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom clean and help my brother. My Christmas wishes are:an omg baby and a mannequin head. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I always share my toys with my sister and I keep my work done plus listen to my mom. My Christmas wishes are:LOL Dolls and Barbie toys. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, A’Dawnis
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door for a lot of people but nobody says thank you and help people on their chromebooks. My Christmas wishes are:LEGOS!!!!!!!!! and NERF GUN. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Masyn
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door for my mom, dad, sister and little brother. I have also hand sanitized people hands. My Christmas wishes are:fortnight and love. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Makayla
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my brother up and I have played with someone that was lonely. My Christmas wishes are:a bike and slime. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Faith
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and said thank you. My Christmas wishes are: $200 and a nerf gun. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Avery
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I held the door for my classmates and was kind. My Christmas wishes are:nerf guns and pokemon cards. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Brycen
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom and have been good. My Christmas wishes are:to see my sister for the first time. The gift that I want is a ps5, clothes and shoes. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Ky’Miere
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: nice to mom and nice to my sis. My Christmas wishes are:baby doll and a football. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom clean the pool and feed the chickens. My Christmas wishes are: money and diary of a wimpy kid books. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I went to my grandparents house and go to school. My Christmas wishes are: mattel dinosaurs and lego jurassic world set. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Carson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: say thank you and help people find things. My Christmas wishes are:capsule chick and tiny car. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Krystal
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Cleaned my room and been nice. My Christmas wishes are:a Butterfly garden and Bearded dragon. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Adyson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: passed out paper for the teacher. and held the door. My Christmas wishes are:Dinosaur hot wheel track and a lego car. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Brandon
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: learned to multiply and divide. My Christmas wishes are:quad cab and dumbbell. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, THAD
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: been nice to my parents and to other people. My Christmas wishes are: a bike and dinosaur. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Emanuel
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Math jeopardy and Halloween with Mrs.Bunch. My Christmas wishes are: A pet fox and to own a zoo. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Keira
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Helped my mom work at home and Helped my dad work. My Christmas wishes are:a dirt bike and a gocart. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Benjamin
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: won a softball tournament and cleaned my room. My Christmas wishes are:a nintendo switch and an ipod. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my sisters a lot and played with them. My Christmas wishes are: an xbox 360 and a hamster. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: hold the door and help my mom when she is at the market. My Christmas wishes are: LOL remix doll and goo drop baby. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Aurora
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: being kind and being sweet. My Christmas wishes are: LOLS and slime plus an iphone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Jazmaile
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped a friend out and played a game with a friend. My Christmas wishes are: Orange pjs and rc race car. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Andrew
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped others and get stuff for my teacher. My Christmas wishes are: tuf boots and leggings. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Bailey
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I was kind to others. and I also held the door for my classmates. My Christmas wishes are: a room makeover and I also want clothes and gift cards.. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Hayley
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and was nice to others. My Christmas wishes are: camera and a wwe band. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Kevin
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my Nini around the house and help take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are:playstation 5 and a gold controller. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Kamren
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: listen to my parents and I did all my work. My Christmas wishes are:Barbie Toys and LOL Dolls. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, A’Dawnis
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my dad with yard work and I helped my dad move. My Christmas wishes are: for a beyblade stadium and a beyblade launcher. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Colton
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my brother learn to play ball and I help my grandfather in the garden. My Christmas wishes are: for some fishing tackle and I would also like a new fishing rod & reel. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Gavin
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I did my school work and played with my brother without fighting. My Christmas wishes are:to get a jeffy puppet and dark vader lego set. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Aydrix
From Santa to Kristy Bunch and Ashley Jethro’s 3rd Grade classes:
Dear Peyton, A-Dawnis, Masyn, Makayla, Faith, Avery, Brycen, Ky’Miere, Chloe, Easton, Carson, Krystal, Adyson, Brandon, Thad, Emanuel, Keira, Benjamin, Aubrey, Noan, Aurora, Jazmaile, Andrew, Bailey, Hayley, Kevin, Kamren, A’Dawnis (the other one), Colton, Gavin and Aydrix,
WOW! There sure are a lot of you running around! Thanks for the fun letters and sharing your Christmas wishes with me….things like: OMG babies, LOL dolls, Legos, fortnight, bikes, Nerf stuff, Pokemon cards, sporting equipment, books, dinosaurs, a tiny car, a butterfly garden, Hot Wheels, exercise weights, a dirt bike, iPods, phones, tablets, Xbox, clothing, a camera, PS 5, Barbies, Beyblades, Fishing equipment, Star Wars sets and oh, so much more! Santa always does the best he can when delivering gifts, but don’t be surprised if you don’t get all of it. I promise to always bring something special.
By the way, animals of any kind are not my specialty. They are hard to carry and they mess up the sleigh.
One of you even asked for love, and that is my favorite present, but you always have Santa’s love. I truly love what I do and I love the families and kids I do it for.
And another WOW! Have you guys been good and, more important, nice. Look at what you’ve done: got along with your siblings, helped your family around the house, listened to your parents, helped your friends, were polite, reached out to the lonely, helped your teachers, and more. So many of you were so kind and nice. Please keep up that important work.
That’s it from here, friends. Know that Santa loves you and can’t wait to visit your homes at Christmas!