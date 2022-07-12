New Hope United Methodist Church’s Vacation Bible School on the theme “God’s Super Heroes” continues today and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner will be furnished for the nightly sessions. A cookout and fun activities will be held on Saturday. To register, call Anna Pritchett at 252-333-2337 or email: pritchettanna@icloud.com.
SUNDAY
Gospel performance
Burgess Baptist Church at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, will host a concert by the gospel group Cornerstone at 6 p.m. Veteran gospel singers Lyn Sermons and Tricia Powers, formerly of the New Journey Trio, make up Cornerstone, which is a member of the Tidewater Gospel Music Association. A love offering will be taken during the event. Call 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.
MONDAY
Watercolor Club
The Perquimans Art League’s Watercolor Club will meet at the Perquimans Recreation Center in Hertford at 10 a.m. The group spends at least two hours painting. Contact: JudyLynn Hooser at judylynn191@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford at 6 p.m. Contact: Dave Whitmer at 252-404-7093.
JULY 21
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Belvidere from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Albemarle Commission
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom at 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
AUG. 2
PAL exhibit
The works of artist and author Katherine L. Lewis of Hertford will be displayed at the Perquimans Arts League gallery. Lewis is a portrait painter who also paints still life, landscape and seascape paintings.
SEPT. 6
PAL Member Show
The Perquimans Arts League Member Show will be held Sept. 6 to Oct. 1. Works may be dropped off between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.