...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Burgess Baptist to host OBX Bluegrass Gospel Sunday
A gospel group whose performances have been hampered by COVID-19 has chosen a Hertford church to be the site of its first concert since the pandemic began.
Burgess Baptist Church will host the OBX Bluegrass Gospel group at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Sunday at 6 p.m.
The service is free and open to the public, but an offering will be taken for the group. Refreshments will follow the service.
Burgess Baptist will also host an Open Mic Singspiration Sunday, Jan. 29.
Local artists and singers are invited to bring their Gospel message and share it at the event. Contact Pastor Bill Thorn at 252-619-7262 or at brobillt7@gmail.com.
Griefshare
Fountain of Life Church will host a Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, starting Monday, Jan. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 335-4198.