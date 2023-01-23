Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host an Open Mic Singspiration Sunday. Local artists and singers are invited to perform. Contact Pastor Bill Thorn at 252-619-7262 or at brobillt7@gmail.com.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Harvest Christian
Dee Spruce, CEO of Albemarle Pregnancy Resource Center and a published author and small-business coach, will be the speaker at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church Sunday at 11 a.m. Harvest Christian Fellowship Church is located at 765 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. For more information, call 252-331-7008.
Fountain of Life
Fountain of Life Church will host a Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, starting Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 335-4198.
EC Methodist
Carol Squires and Joy Shamblin will facilitate a 13-week Grief Share program for those who've lost a loved one at Elizabeth City Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, starting Feb. 7. Sessions are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and cost is $20 for a workbook. Contact: 252-264-2254, ext. 200.
