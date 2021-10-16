HERTFORD — People from Perquimans County and beyond had a chance last weekend to see the new Perquimans Arts League gallery in Hertford.
PAL President Vaneeda Bennett told those in attendance Saturday, Oct. 9, that community support had made the gallery’s restoration possible.
“Hertford is a wonderful community,” Bennett said.
A capacity crowd turned out for the grand opening and Bennett said about 75 people showed up Friday afternoon for a ribbon cutting at the recently acquired and newly renovated space at 104 N. Church Street.
Highlighting the grand opening of the gallery was the exhibit “Art in the Land of Beautiful Women” by Alexis Joyner, one of the most celebrated artists in the area.
Joyner chose the exhibit’s name as a nod to the Algonquian heritage of Perquimans County and the name Perquimans, which means “Land of Beautiful Women.” He also said in an interview that he wanted to acknowledge that many of the people depicted in his works are women — especially women of African and African-American heritage.
One of the wood sculptures in Joyner’s exhibit is titled “Yesterday’s Prayers” and depicts a rural couple with a hoe. He said many of his ancestors, including his grandparents, were farmers, and many of his works depict farm life and rural people.
Joyner said the work’s title recognizes his connection to those ancestors. “I am a product of their prayers,” he said.
The sculptures also invite a reflection on the deeper, spiritual sources of beauty and call into question narrow notions of beauty that, for instance, focus obsessively on youthfulness as the exclusive vehicle for beauty.
While it’s commonplace to say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Joyner takes it a step further.
“You know what is more accurate? Beauty is in the mind of the beholder,” he said. “Because you don’t see with your eyes. You see with your mind. The eye is just mechanics. But the mind is where you see.”
Allison Llerena was impressed with the renovated gallery’s appearance and spaciousness.
“I think it’s going to be a great addition and an upgrade to what they had down the street,” Llerena said.
John Wolfe toured the gallery with his fiancee, Anna Robertson and her 4-year-old son, Oban.
Wolfe, who explained “I’m not an artist but I appreciate art,” said he plans to join PAL.
“The building is beautiful,” he said of the renovated space.
Robertson, who is PAL’s secretary, said volunteers and the renovation project’s contractor had all worked hard to get the new gallery ready for the opening. She said she was pleased with turnout for both the ribbon cutting and the opening.
Robertson said she believes Joyner’s wooden sculptures are a big draw. She noted other artists also have pieces on display at the gallery.
“Hertford needs this,” Robertson said. “Hertford needs to be the art hub of the community.”
She said she believes the new gallery will help put PAL on the arts map regionally.
Robertson has some of her jewelry exhibited at the gallery. She also does photography, graphic design and what she calls “other random artwork.”
Robertson will be offering classes at the new center. Times and dates will be announced later.
Keith Rouse, who grew up in Hertford and moved back home two years ago after living most of his adult life in Virginia, enjoyed an unexpected reunion with Joyner, who lived in the same dormitory when both were students at Virginia State University.
“It’s a small world,” Rouse said.
Rouse, who retired from a career in education and adult care services, said he is excited to see what is happening in his hometown now — including the restoration of 104 N. Church as the new PAL gallery.
Jeri Oltman, PAL’s first president, talked with the crowd about the organization’s humble beginnings in the mid-1990s and how it has grown over the years.
Ed Sanford, PAL’s immediate past president, thanked numerous volunteers and other supporters who have made the move into the new facility possible.