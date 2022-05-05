The Carolina Moon Theater will present four performances of “The Wild Women of Windale,” a comedy about three women at a crossroads in their lives, next weekend.
Performances are scheduled for Friday, Saturday, May 14, and Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $18 and available online at Carolinamoontheater.org.
According to a press release from Carolina Moon, “The Wild Women of Windale” is a “joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching comedy” focused on three women who live in Windale, Virginia — sisters Fanny and Willa and their “frustratingly quirky” sister-in-law, Johnnie Faye.
“This feisty and fun-loving trio has supported and cheered one another through life’s highs and lows through the years, including the early demise of two of their husbands,” the release states.
The women especially need each other after Fanny experiences “a hilariously inappropriate reaction” to her 60th birthday, Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed-knitting to cope, and Johnnie Faye, “determined to put her year of fraught widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man — preferably one with a house since hers is somewhere at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole.”
The women’s lives are further upended by their free-spirited, ailing aunt whose care their responsible for and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions nobody, including them, wants.
“With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes, and their relationships so they can move their lives forward,” the release states. “Together they prove it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths for a grand new adventure.”
The comedy, written by playwriting team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, “is guaranteed to drive you wild with laughter — and motivate you to keep hounding the kids to please take that stack of quilts and Granny’s Christmas china!” the release states.