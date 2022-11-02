Learning about the variety of crops grown in Perqumans County is something that would likely interest many adults.
But what’s planted, how long does it take to grow and what are the products and byproducts that come from crops always makes for good conversation for second-graders as well.
Second-graders at Perquimans Central School seemed in awe earlier this week when Perquimans County 4-H Extension Agent Asheton Smith explained there is a cotton byproduct in the breakfast cereal Apple Jacks.
“Do you know there is a form of cotton in the ingredients of Apple Jacks?” she asked. “It’s cotton seed oil.”
Cotton, pumpkins and soybeans were highlighted at the Farm Day event attended by the second-grade classes of Central teachers Michelle Preech, Aleah Clark and Donzetta Griffin.
Cotton is grown on both sides of the road leading to Central School, and trucks transporting cotton from the field to Ward and Nixon Cotton Gin, flyaway cotton fibers in their wake, is a common sight near the school.
In years past, Central students got a chance to see the gin in action. However, because of increased gas prices and higher bus driver wages, a trip to the gin this year was not in the school’s annual budget.
During this year’s event, Al Wood, an agricultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension, shared his knowledge of pumpkins with the students, explaining how and when to carve them as well as other fun information about the popular fruit.
Perquimans County Extension Director Jared Harrell was pleased with the event.
“We’re very excited to be able to share our crop knowledge with these kids,” said Harrell. “This is a great event. It gives them a look into what is growing in our community.”