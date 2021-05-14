Chamber Welcomes Landings of Albemarle

Landings of Albemarle is poised to add more quality housing for senior citizens in Perquimans County and northeast NC. Back Row: Bradley Yates, Brandon Lanier, and Wesley Newby. Front Row: Erin Brabble, Ashlee Jones, Olivia Marriner, Sandra Korzenicwski, and Deanna Lanier.

 Submitted photo

Supporters gathered (with COVID precautions in place) on Thursday (May 6) to celebrate the opening of The Landings of Albemarle!

After a long season of waiting, the TLOA family has much to be excited about as their residents begin to move in next week.

Sandra Korzenicwski, Landings executive, gave a warm welcome to all.

“We want to make sure we are a part of the community and the community is a part of The Landings of Albemarle,” she said. “I just met one or two people from the sheriff’s department, and I said, ‘Look we want y’all to ride through the parking lot, come in to get the cookies, and socialize with us!'”

The Landings of Albemarle still has select vacancies for residents and staff!

Visit http://www.landingsalbemarle.com for more information!

Stacey Layden, Board of Directors for Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce

 