Many Hertford residents know Roy Chappell as the generous guy who regularly passes out Southern Maid donuts in the downtown.
But for years he was vice president of the Hertford Banking Company, where he was able to build a ton of relationships — both professional and personal — across the community.
These days, the 89-year-old is focused on building of another kind.
The banker-turned-birdhouse artisan has constructed more than 18 birdhouses over the past year and continues to research designs for his one-off creations.
“I find my designs on Pinterest and Instagram,” Chappell explained during a recent interview inside his workshop.
“I only use recycled wood. This came from an old house,” he said, pointing to a pile of cedar.
Chappell said he designs his birdhouses for specific birds.
“I research the styles and designs and use the plans,” he said. “My inventory is low right now. I have been concentrating on wine bottle bird feeders and some other crafts.”
The reason for low inventory is Chappell’s popularity as a craftsman.
“Roy is just a wonderful person. His birdhouses are an attraction and sell very quickly,” says Pamela Morrissey, owner of The Hertford Hub where you can find Chappell’s creations.
Chappell, who celebrated his 89th birthday on April 20, began honing his woodworking skills 50 years ago as a hobby.
A long standing pillar of the community, Chappell got his start at the Hertford Banking Company in 1955 after serving in Korea.
“I came home from the war and they recruited me at the bank,” he said. “I began at the bottom at 75 cents an hour — minimum wage back then. I retired from the bank in 1991 as a vice-president. I had a wonderful career.”
He has a lot of stories from those years.
“I cashed Jimmy Hunter’s check on the morning he left home with the scout who helped sign him up to play Major League Baseball. The check was $200 spending money,” says Chappell, a childhood friend of the late Perquimans native and baseball great.
Aside from his work building birdhouses, Chappell has also designed eyeglass holders and hand-carved turtles. He’s currently putting the final touches on a toy box for a 2-year-old relative who lost his father in a tragic accident last March. The toy box holds five wooden cars and trucks Chappell also crafted by hand.
Chappell is most proud of the wood pieces he’s produced that have a religious theme.
“I have framed around 80 pictures of The Old Rugged Cross and given around 70 to my church friends and others,” he says proudly.
Following up on his Instagram research, Chappell introduced a sheet of Pine Box Derby designs he has used in the past to replicate winners. A huge Pine Box Derby enthusiast, he has handcrafted derby entrants for a number of local children.
He says his wine bottle bird feeder, complete with a Chappell designed filler, is his most popular item. To meet the demand, he plans to step up his birdhouse production in the upcoming months.
“I am planning on having some feeders real soon. I’ll be putting them in The Hub,” he said.