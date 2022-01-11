The Holiday Island Civic League capped off a successful year in 2021 with several Christmas-themed events, including its annual Breakfast With Santa at the league’s clubhouse.
The breakfast was well attended, according to Pam Hadden, Holiday Island Civic League president. All food was donated by an anonymous donor.
In order to provide each child in attendance with an appropriate toy, the Civic League sold chances to win a $100 gift certificate at Layden’s Market in Belvedere. If a parent bought a $5 adult ticket and they couldn’t attend, a toy was delivered to their child, Hadden said.
Also on Dec. 21, the Civic League hosted Santa and Mrs. Claus’ annual parade through Holiday Island. Children stood outside their house to wave and receive candy from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who rode in a Bethel Volunteer Fire Department fire truck.
The Santa parade was led by Chief Reid of the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, followed by Alyssa Walter and John vonRosenberg of Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services in an ambulance. Santa and Mrs. Clause were chauffeured by Jonathan Nixon and his son Jacob in the Bethel fire truck.
Several children were not able to attend the Civic League’s Breakfast With Santa, so the Santa parade rode past their house.
“The smiles from the children and adults waiting at curbside, porches, and windows made for a very emotional evening,” Hadden said.
The Civic League also helped with the Christmas toy drive led by Dollar General and the Bethel Fire Department.
Holiday Island Civic League’s meetings during the first half of 2021-22 were very successful, Hadden said. Meetings are usually held on the first Tuesday of the month at the Holiday Island Clubhouse unless that week falls on a holiday; in that case the meeting is held the following week. Each meeting starts with a dinner and includes a speaker.
September’s meeting included a short performance of “Red Velvet Cake Wars” by Paula Saje and Mary Sue Reiger of the Carolina Moon Theater. October’s speaker was Brian Baker of Perquimans Animal Control, November’s was Pamela Morrissey of the Hertford Hub, and December’s were Sheriff Shelby White and K9 Officer Max Roberson who brought along his K9, KSanto.
The Civic League is looking forward to the second half of the 2021-22 season, Hadden said.
“The (meeting) speakers are very informative on subjects that relate to Perquimans County citizens,” she said.