The Albemarle is filled with architectural treasures, though they are often overlooked and forgotten. In every one of our counties there are places of wonder, if you just give them a chance.
In this spirit, I wish to point you toward that little swamp-surrounded settlement of Columbia, surely one of our most unfairly overlooked villages. I was recently fortunate enough to familiarize myself with Columbia, and to know her is, it must be said, is to love her.
Columbia lies in Tyrrell County, on the silent, idling Scuppernong River. Although established in the early 18th century, nothing is known to remain architecturally from that era, though it’s possible that some colonial structures may yet stand, hidden within layers of later construction.
Columbia has a diminutive yet dignified commercial district lined in turn-of-the-century brick and wood commercial buildings, has a respectable harbor at one end, and a noteworthy old courthouse at the other. The courthouse has remained largely unchanged for nearly 120 years and is a fine display of tastefully modest brickwork.
Beyond downtown stand numerous wooden residences displaying splendid vernacular construction from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A few are of high “academic” tastes, but most are quaint and of a purely local character.
The McClees House is a fine example, possessing a quiet dignity, an attribute seen throughout Columbia. Tradition tells us it was erected in the mid-19th century, but interior details hint at something earlier, perhaps the 1820s. Obviously the house was added to and altered by degrees, just as the town around it. It is a humble house, and Columbia is a humble town, but there is a genuine charm to both.
The lovely gingerbread porch and etched-glass door are late-19th century additions. The porches of Columbia feel uniquely suited to its swampy environment. One can easily imagine reclining there with a beverage and fan on a hot summer day.
Stepping off the porch and down the lane, past the commercial block and among many endearing old houses, you will surely be struck by the true gems of Columbia: its churches. The old churches of Columbia are true beauties and call forth fond memories of old-time sermons and ladies in wide-brimmed hats and white gloves.
My personal favorite piece of sacred architecture is Saint Andrew’s Episcopal, built in 1909. The design is simple, almost minimalist, but it emanates intense aesthetic power. The nimble open belfry with its ogee cap is sublime. The interior is equally exquisite.
It is my sincere hope that you will visit Columbia and recognize its value. I admit that until recently I had given it little thought. But the more I see of it, the more endearing it becomes. I don’t need to tell you Columbia has troubles; all our towns do. But Columbia is worth caring for, it’s worth saving. It’s not just one old building in need of appreciation, it’s an entire town, full of architectural value and, more importantly, full of kind, good-hearted people.
Ian Lowry is a local historic preservationist.