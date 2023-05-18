Two Perquimans County High School seniors who hope to work in children’s healthcare one day are the recipients of $1,000 college scholarships awarded recently by the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.

Joliegh Conner was awarded the Dr. Larry A. Honeyblue and Bobby L. Tolson Student-Athlete Scholarship and Sydney Russell was presented the Madelyn Marie Byrum “Those Who Give Back” Scholarship.