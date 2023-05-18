...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Perquimans County High School senior Joliegh Conner (center) is this year’s winner of the Dr. Larry A. Honeyblue and Bobby L. Tolson Student-Athlete Scholarship. She is flanked by Honeyblue (right) and Jaundice Tolson-Lawrence (left). Conner plans to attend either Wayne County Community College or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Perquimans County High School senior Sydney Russell (left) poses with Carrie and Matthew Byrum, parents of Madelyn Byrum for whom the Madelyn Byrum “Those Who Give Back” Scholarship is named. Russell, who plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was recently named recipient of this year’s Byrum Scholarship.
Two Perquimans County High School seniors who hope to work in children’s healthcare one day are the recipients of $1,000 college scholarships awarded recently by the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
Joliegh Conner was awarded the Dr. Larry A. Honeyblue and Bobby L. Tolson Student-Athlete Scholarship and Sydney Russell was presented the Madelyn Marie Byrum “Those Who Give Back” Scholarship.
The Honeyblue and Tolson scholarship is named for two PCHS graduates who earned their high school diplomas four decades ago but never forgot their experiences at PCHS, the foundation said in a release. Now in its third year, the scholarship is awarded to a student-athlete and funded through the 22H/T24 Foundation established by Honeyblue and Tolson.
Conner plans to attend either the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill or Wayne Community College and pursue a career as a dental hygienist. According to the foundation, her hope is to one day specialize and practice in children’s dentistry, teaching younger children and adolescents proper dental care.
Conner is a dual enrolled student at PCHS and College of The Albemarle. An avid swimmer, she was instrumental in starting the PCHS swim team. She was named the women’s varsity swim MVP and conference Swimmer of the Year. She is active in Interact Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Farmers of America, BETA and student government. She also has many work experiences as a lifeguard, summer camp counselor and waitress.
In addition to the $1,000 Honeyblue/Tolson Scholarship, Conner received the $500 Esther Winslow Markham UNC Scholarship and a $1,000 School Foundation Scholarship, which is renewable.
Russell, who won the Madelyn Byrum Scholarship, is also a dual enrolled student at PCHS and COA. She is a member of the BETA Club, National Honors Society, FCA and FFA. She also is a member of the cheerleading and softball teams and serves as a volunteer for Hunger Heroes and at FFA’s Farmer’s Market.
Russell plans to attend UNC-CH and study for a career as a traveling physician’s assistant.
“The commercials I see on Operation Smile and St. Jude’s Hospital have developed my interest to become a traveling physician’s assistant to bring medical aid to children in developing countries and critically ill children in the United States,” she said in her scholarship application.
The Byrum Scholarship is awarded to a PCHS graduate “known for kindness, compassion and volunteering in the school and community,” according to the foundation. PCHS Principal Mikey Drew said that describes Russell.
“Sydney is an exemplary leader, student and young lady,” he said in the release. “She is a role model throughout the school and community and I am excited to watch her excel at UNC-CH.”
Russell described the academic opportunities available to her during her four years at PCHS as outstanding.
“I’ve been able to prepare myself for college and understand what professors expect from students,” she said. “I look forward to the next chapter of learning.”