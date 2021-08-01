Hertford advisory boards
The town of Hertford is seeking new members for its advisory boards, committees and commissions. Applications are available at Town Hall or can be downloaded from the town’s website. You must be 18 to apply. Applications can be returned by mail to: Town Clerk, Town of Hertford, 114 West Grubb St., Hertford, NC 27944; by email to townclerk@townofhertfordnc.com; or by fax to (252)426-7060.
Cornhole tournament
The Perquimans County Recreation Department will host its annual Cornhole Tournament today at 11 a.m.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-426-7167, 252-333-7774, or 252-404-7090.
Fall softball, baseball
Registration is underway through Aug. 27 for the Perquimans County Recreation Department’s fall softball and baseball leagues. For the girls’ softball league, there are three divisions: Coach Pitch for ages 6-8, and softball for ages 10 and younger and 12 and younger. For the boys’ baseball, Coach Pitch will be for ages 6-8, and baseball will be for ages 10 and younger and 12 and younger. Playing age for both boys and girls leagues will be determined by the child’s age as of Dec. 31. Registration fee is $20.
Youth soccer
Registration continues through Aug. 27 for the Perquimans County Recreation Department’s boys and girls soccer for ages 4-12 and girls volleyball for ages 8-13. Registration fee is $20. Contact: 426-5695.
Livestock meeting
The Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show and Sale meeting will be held at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held to go over rules for the 2022 Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford Thursday, Aug. 12, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rock Autism
The 4th annual Rock Autism Music Festival will be held the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road, Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 14. Gates open at 11 a.m. The concert will feature Jukebox Rehab, the Daniel Jordan Band, Runnin’ Shine, Brothers Carolina, Eric Dunlow, PNBJ, Backwoods Company. DJ Taz and Ray and Jill Turner of Dixie 105.7 will also attend. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and be purchased at 220 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, and 961 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 426-1305 or 621-1915.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at noon. Kent Yelverton, manager of the North Carolina State Fair since 2018, will share stories about the 168-year-old fair. The program will be in the Gaither Auditorium and on Zoom. Register for the lecture at the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Open Door Church in Edenton Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program is accepting applications for its virtual training sessions that will begin Aug. 17 and continue every Tuesday until Sept. 21. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Patriot Day celebration
Twiford Funeral Home will host a 20th anniversary Patriot Day Celebration at Sam A. Twiford Veteran Park at the funeral home at 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Sept. 11, at noon. The event will celebrate first responders, firefighters, law enforcement and military personnel who’ve given their lives for their country. Walter “Kirk) Harris, special assistant in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense will be the keynote speaker. Free barbecue plates will be served after the ceremony.
Bridal Expo
The first ever Perquimans County Bridal Expo will be held at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.
Arts on Perquimans
The Perquimans Arts League is seeking both indoor and outdoor exhibitors for its Arts on the Perquimans. You do not have to be a PAL member to participate. Visit http://www.perquimansarts.org for instructions and registration forms. Volunteers are also needed. To help, contact Barbara Krupp at backrupp@protonmail.com or call at 252-426-1432.