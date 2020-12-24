Dear Santa,
I called you in real life on the phone. How are the reindeer? How have you been doing, Santa? Thank you for giving presents to everyone. I would like to have the little balls with 5 surprises, the LOL dolls and Ryan.
From,
Adrianna
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’d like a dirt bike and a helmet.
From,
Jace
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the elves? I love you when you bring presents on Christmas Eve. II want a Nerf gun. I want a dirt bike.
From,
Edwin
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? What are you doing? Thank you for the gift I got. I want a bike.
Love,
Amiyah
Dear Santa,
I love you, Santa. I want LOL . I want a baby doll.
From,
Hadley
Dear Santa,
I hope you are feeling good. I hope your reindeer are feeling good. I hope your elves are feeling good. I want Nerf guns and a dirt bike.
From,
Nolan
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? Santa, I want a cotton picker. What’s going on, Santa? I want a dual tractor. Santa, I want a spotted ball. Thank you for the gifts last year.
From,
Ayden
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? Can I please have a scooter? Can I please have a bucket of slime?
From,
Aaryn
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want candy for Christmas.
From,
Chase
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can you please bring me a scooter? If you do, thank you. I love you. Thank you for the presents last year.
From,
Ellie
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the reindeer? This year I would like a four wheeler and a dirt bike.
From,
Brody
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Can I please have LOL Dolls for Christmas?
From,
Harper
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? Did you like the cookies I gave you last year? Please can I have a baby doll?
From,
Caroline
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa! How are you doing? I love you. I want a 22 rifle. Also, a RC Car and a toy dirt bike.
From,
Josh
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are your reindeer? I really want Legos.
From,
Reid
Dear Santa,
Hi! How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? Please bring me a bike for Christmas.
From,
Tymir
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a toy horse and a toy robot for Christmas.
From,
Brian
Dear Santa,
How are the deer feeling? Santa, are you feeling well? Thank you for the toys that you brought me last year. This year I would like three army packs, please.
From,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
Have a good day. How are the deer? I would like a yo-yo and a stuffed zebra for Christmas. And one more thing, a bucket of slime.
From,
Alizabeth
From Santa Claus to Mrs. Baccus & Mrs. Jordan 1st Grade:
Dear Adrianna, Jace, Edwin, Amiyah, Hadley, Nolan, Ayden, Aaryn, Chase, Ellie, Brody, Harper, Caroline, Josh, Reid, Tymir, Brian, Jaxon and Alizabeth,
Thank you, thank you, thank you for all your nice letters! Everyone is doing great up here with Christmas right around the corner. The reindeer are lifting weights and racing each other to get in shape for the big night. The elves are building the goodies and Mrs. Claus is smiling and watching us do our thing.
We’re working like crazy to get all the toys made….toys like the ones all of you asked for: LOL dolls, dirt bikes, bikes, dolls, Nerfs, a tractor, scooters, Slime, candy, 4-wheelers, an RC car, Legos, robots, army packs, a yoyo, and wow! So much more!
Santa tries to be generous when giving gifts; I will do the best I can to bring you what you want (and maybe something that you need, too).
You are all welcome for the gifts you got last year. Please don’t forget to thank your family and friends for the gifts they give, too. I want to make sure all of you keep being nice to the ones you love.
Santa loves y’all, too. Merry Christmas!!