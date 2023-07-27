Two recent Perquimans County High School graduates who plan to attend College of The Albemarle have been awarded scholarships to help them pursue their education.

McKenzie Davenport and Hayley Tisdale, who both graduated in June, were recently awarded the PCHS Class of 1972 “Giving Back 50th Class Reunion” Scholarship and the Mark Winslow Beers “Making a Positive Impact” Scholarship.

  