The Perquimans Arts League Member Show will be held Tuesday through Oct. 1. A $200 prize will be awarded for Best of Show and a $150 award will be given for a People’s Choice award. Works may be dropped off before 3 p.m. on Friday. The fee for three entries is $35. Call Cheryl Carpenter at 252-426-3041.
SEPT. 9-10
Indian Summer Festival
The Indian Summer Festival will be held in downtown Hertford Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11. Activities will include a Friday night street dance from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring Spare Change. Saturday activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a crafts fair, bike and car show, games and food vendors.
SEPT. 11
Photography class
Photographer Tom Brennan will teach an online class on photography composition on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Cost is $35 for both sessions for PAL members and $40 for non-members. Register online at https://form.jotform.com/222257178643157.
SEPT. 18
Toast of Perquimans
Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast of Perquimans at the new Hertford Bay Marina at the town dock. Tickets for the craft beer and wine tasting are $25 in advance and $30 after Sept. 15, $10 for designated driver/general admission. Kudzu Junction will provide the entertainment. Food trucks will be available. Tickets available at Carolina Trophy, 119 N. Church St., Hertford, and online. Visit http://toasttheperquimans.com.
SEPT. 24
Jollification!
Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford and conclude with a barbecue dinner on the lawn of the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https://perquimansrestoration.org. Tickets are also available at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center on Saturdays or by calling 252-426-7567; at the Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop in Elizabeth City; by mail at P.O. Box 103, Hertford, NC 27944.