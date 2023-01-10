The Five Flythes LLC Century Farm is shown in Northampton County. Northampton is home to 27 Century Farms, a designation awarded by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to farms that have been in the same family for at least 100 years. A multimedia presentation on Century Farms in the region will part of the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit that goes on display at Museum of the Albemarle starting Jan. 25.
This vintage image shows the Mathias Family Bicentennial Farm in Currituck County. Currituck is home to seven Century Farms, a designation awarded by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to farms that have been in the same family for at least 100 years. A multimedia presentation on Century Farms in the region will part of the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit that goes on display at Museum of the Albemarle starting Jan. 25.
This vintage image shows the Edward Savage Story Century Farm in Gates County. Gates is home to 48 Century Farms, a designation awarded by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to farms that have been in the same family for at least 100 years. A multimedia presentation on Century Farms in the region will part of the "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit that goes on display at Museum of the Albemarle starting Jan. 25.
This image shows the Rowson family on the Rowson Century Farm in Washington County. Washington is home to seven Century Farms, a designation awarded by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to farms that have been in the same family for at least 100 years. A multimedia presentation on Century Farms in the region will part of the "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit that goes on display at Museum of the Albemarle starting Jan. 25.
This image shows the Jacob Parker Century Farm in Tyrrell County. Tyrrell is home to four Century Farms, a designation awarded by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to farms that have been in the same family for at least 100 years. A multimedia presentation on Century Farms in the region will part of the "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit that goes on display at Museum of the Albemarle starting Jan. 25.
Shown is the Augustus Grant Homeplace Farm and Almeta Grant Farm in Northampton County. Northampton is home to 27 Century Farms, a designation awarded by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to farms that have been in the same family for at least 100 years. A multimedia presentation on Century Farms in the region will part of the "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit that goes on display at Museum of the Albemarle starting Jan. 25.
Shown is an artist's rendering of the Joseph Freeman Bicentennial Farm in Gates County. Gates is home to 48 Century Farms, a designation awarded by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to farms that have been in the same family for at least 100 years. A multimedia presentation on Century Farms in the region will part of the "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit that goes on display at Museum of the Albemarle starting Jan. 25.
This photo shows the Deloatch Farm in Northampton County, one of 27 Century Farms in Northampton. Century Farm is a designation awarded by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to farms that have been in the same family for at least 100 years. A multimedia presentation on Century Farms in the region will part of the "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit that goes on display at Museum of the Albemarle starting Jan. 25.
How the U.S. changed during the 20th century from a majority rural nation to an overwhelmingly urban one, and how those changes affected rural communities, is the subject of a major exhibit that opens at Museum of the Albemarle later this month.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” an exhibit compiled by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, opens at the Elizabeth City museum Jan. 25 and will remain on display through March 8.
Guest speaker for the exhibit’s opening will be Zane Hedgecock, chief of staff for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
According to a museum press release, Museum of the Albemarle was “expressly chosen” to host the “Crossroads” exhibit by the North Carolina Humanities Council, which is presenting the exhibit in Elizabeth City and five other North Carolina communities through a partnership with the Museum on Main Street program.
The press releases notes that while the vast majority of the U.S. landscape — 96.5% — remains rural, rural communities’ share of the nation’s population has fallen dramatically since 1900. While 60% of Americans lived in rural areas a century ago, now only 17% do. The “Crossroads” exhibit explores that “remarkable societal change and how rural Americans responded,” the museum’s release states.
The exhibit will showcase how, despite those massive changes, rural communities continue to be “places where people gather to exchange goods, services, and culture and to engage in political and community discussions (that) are an important part of our cultural fabric,” the release states.
One of the exhibit’s goals is to help “raise understanding” of the people who live in rural communities about their own history. It also hopes to prompt discussion about “the joys and challenges of living rural, (and) how change has impacted their community.”
“‘Crossroads’ allows us to reflect on our region’s history, present and future and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community,” said Don Pendergraft, director of regional museums and Museum of the Albemarle. “We want to convene conversations about what makes our community unique and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition.”
As part of the exhibit, the museum will also display original artwork by area school and college students on the subject of rural country stores. Artwork from the contest, made possible by a grant from the Elizabeth City Foundation, also goes on display Jan. 25.
The museum also will host a virtual lecture Feb. 8, by Dr. Paul Liu, a professor at North Carolina State University, on sea level rise and its effects on rural northeastern North Carolina. The lecture will be the museum’s Gaither Auditorium at noon.
Exhibit-goers can also watch an in-house multi-media program on “Century Farms of Northeastern North Carolina.” Century Farms is the designation given to farms that have been in the same family for at least 100 years by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Of the 46,000 farms in North Carolina, only about 1,800 have the “Century Farm” designation.
Among area counties, Gates by far has the largest number of Century Farms: 48. Northampton is second with 27. Chowan is next with 13, Pasquotank is fourth with 10, Perquimans and Camden are tied for fifth with nine, Currituck has seven and Tyrrell has four.
The Museum on Main Street Program receives funding support from Congress. The Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle is also providing support for the “Crossroads” exhibit’s display in Elizabeth City.