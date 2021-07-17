Dunns to perform
The Dunns of the Tidewater Gospel Music Association will perform at Burgess Baptist Church, 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Dunns will be releasing a new CD in early August. Refreshments will follow the service.
Northeast Ag Expo
The Perquimans Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and five other area county Cooperative Extension centers will sponsor the annual Northeast Ag Expo in Chowan County Thursday, July 29. The field tour will feature several Extension specialists from N.C. State University and will focus on mid-season management of cotton and peanuts Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m. at Rocky Hock Baptist Church located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton.
Breakfast with Chamber
The Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce will hold its July Breakfast with the Chamber at Brew 2 Rescue Cafe in Hertford, Friday, July 30, at 8 a.m.
Youth camp
Camp Cale will hold a youth camp for students in grades 6-12 on Aug. 1 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Camp will feature games, small group participation, supper, music and a guest speaker. The event is spin-off from the Darryl Strawberry youth event at Piney Woods Church. Contact: Kim Perry at 252-331-3358.
Cornhall tournament
The Perquimans County Recreation Department will host its annual Cornhole Tournament Thursday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m.
Livestock meeting
The Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show and Sale meeting will be held at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held to go over rules for the 2022 Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show.
Bridal Expo
The first ever Perquimans County Bridal Expo will be held at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.
Arts on Perquimans
The Perquimans Arts League is seeking both indoor and outdoor exhibitors for its Arts on the Perquimans. You do not have to be a PAL member to participate. Visit http://www.perquimansarts.org for instructions and registration forms. Volunteers are also needed. To help, contact Barbara Krupp at backrupp@protonmail.com or call at 252-426-1432.