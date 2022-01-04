The Durants Neck Ruritan Club held its first-ever blood drive last month, and things went so well the club plans to hold a second drive next month.
A total of 19 bags of blood were collected during the Dec. 1 event. Among those who donated blood during the event was Lynn Mathis, the Durants Neck Ruritan Club’s president-elect for 2022.
“Donating blood is one of the easiest ways to give back to the community and that’s what Ruritans are all about, giving back,” club member Joyce Gurganus said. “The volunteers and Red Cross phlebotomists were extremely professional and made donors feel very comfortable as well as very important.”
Given the success of the event, the club has already scheduled another blood drive for Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and hopes to make blood drives a quarterly event.
The club also collected more than 100 toys for children whose families needed Christmas assistance this year, Gurganus said. The toys were collected during the club’s November and December general membership meetings, when members and guests donated new unwrapped gifts. The toys were donated to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, ensuring the toys went to local children.
Gurganus said the Durants Neck Ruritan Club has been collecting Christmas toys for Perquimans children for the past 10 years, and each year’s event is more successful than the previous one.
“For some children these toys are the only present they received under the tree,” she said.
As it has for the previous 10 years, the Durants Neck Ruritan Club also adopted several local families for the Christmas season this year.
“The club chooses a couple of families in our local area that are upon hard times and therefore, Christmas will be very meager for them,” Gurganus said. “This could possibly mean no toys for the children, very little food for the family, and the inability to pay essential bills.”
The club provides each family with a turkey, canned foods, fresh produce, dairy items and toiletry items. In addition, each child in the family is given warm clothing, two or three gifts and candy. The family is also given a monetary gift card.
“It’s all about giving to those who need a helping hand during the holidays,” Gurganus said.
The club funds its annual Christmas program with fundraising efforts throughout the year, including its annual Auction and Chicken Fry. Club members also make individual donations to the program.
The club’s activities include awarding scholarships, conducting senior bingo, and making monetary contributions to the Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, Project Patriot, and Food Bank of the Albemarle.