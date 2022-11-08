...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will be distributing Thanksgiving meals with all the fixins’ to its Monthly Food Assistance program clients as well as to senior food program clients this Saturday and again on Nov. 19 in the food pantry’s upper parking lot at 1370 North Broad Street in Edenton.
EDENTON — The Edenton Chowan Food Pantry will again be providing turkey dinners to those in need this holiday season.
Turkey dinners will be distributed to food pantry clients through the Monthly Food Assistance program as well as to senior food program clients, according to pantry board member Tom Brown.
The distribution is only available to clients already enrolled in either program, however, and will be on a first come, first served basis.
The dinners will include a whole turkey with all the fixins, including stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, yams, cake mix and icing.
The dinners will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon on back-to-back Saturdays, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, in the food pantry’s upper parking lot at 1370 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Pantry officials ask that those planning to attend, enter through the lower parking lot, in front of the ballfields.
Meanwhile, community efforts to stock pantry shelves were successful last week, bringing in nearly 900 pounds of food in a short period time.
The pantry can often face the same problem as the average grocery shopper when it comes to availability of food and rising prices caused by inflation.
“We are managing well, but these are challenging times,” Brown said.
The pantry is always in need of donations, particularly with the holidays approaching, he said.
Another campaign that well help is the Chowan Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Fall Food Drive. Donors will have an extra incentive this year.
Anyone who brings seven canned foods or non-perishable items to the Chowan Extension office in Edenton in time for the Thanksgiving holiday will receive a $10 voucher to be used for any 4-H or Family & Consumer Sciences program.
The most-needed items are: cereal, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, hamburger helper, mac and cheese, jello and canned meat (tuna, beef stew, chili with meat), fruit, soup, vegetables and pasta sauce.
Healthier choices that can be donated include canned vegetables, canned fruit in 100 percent juice, 100 percent fruit or vegetable juices, dried fruits and vegetables, fresh produce, dried beans and peas, canned beans, fresh meat, low-fat or skim milk, shelf-stable milk, whole wheat pasta and cereal, brown rice, wild rice, rolled oats with at least 3g of fiber and low-sodium nuts and nut butters.
For questions about the Fall Food Drive, call Camaryn Byrum or Mary Morris at the Chowan County Cooperative Extension office: (252) 482-6585.