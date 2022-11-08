Pantry 1

The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will be distributing Thanksgiving meals with all the fixins’ to its Monthly Food Assistance program clients as well as to senior food program clients this Saturday and again on Nov. 19 in the food pantry’s upper parking lot at 1370 North Broad Street in Edenton.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

EDENTON — The Edenton Chowan Food Pantry will again be providing turkey dinners to those in need this holiday season.

Turkey dinners will be distributed to food pantry clients through the Monthly Food Assistance program as well as to senior food program clients, according to pantry board member Tom Brown.

