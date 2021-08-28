Earthquakes in North Carolina? It’s more likely than you think!
On the evening of Aug. 31, 1886, at 9:50 p.m., the largest earthquake ever recorded on the East Coast occurred in Charleston, South Carolina. It destroyed homes and other property, leaving as many as 150 dead just in Charleston. The earthquake even cracked chimneys and plaster walls across areas of North Carolina. Measurements from the modern Richter scale registered the earthquake between a 6.6 and 7.3.
Across the state in Asheville, the bell located in city hall tolled loudly as the earthquake rumbled its destruction. The Rev. Anthony Porter, rector of an Episcopal church in Charleston, happened to be vacationing in the Asheville area that night. He would later say that what he perceived first to be his wife moving furniture, then carriages arriving, then railroad cars approaching, and finally, after a corner of his residence was raised and then slammed to the ground, as the quake itself.
The variety of sounds like what Reverend Porter heard to describe the quake — a freight train, a hiss, a buzz, or even a rumble — reflect what many hear when a tornado is approaching. These sounds are described as auditory manifestations. Tornadoes emit low-frequency soundwaves called infrasound that the human ear can’t detect, and these sounds could happen an hour before storms develop into tornadoes.
Many earthquake reports across the state came in that August night in 1886. The lighthouse keeper at Cape Hatteras felt rumblings and saw windows broken in the tower. Earthquake effects were also documented in Elizabethtown, Stovall, Huntersville, Raleigh, Hillsborough and Waynesville. Locally, the Northampton County Courthouse in Jackson had some walls damaged, and to this day the large brick chimney outside the Carson House in Marion, still carries a crack made by the earthquake.
Earthquakes happen every day around the world. Most of them don’t make national news because of how small they are, and some of them only shake isolated areas where few people live.
Although strong earthquakes in North Carolina are infrequent, builders are advised to follow proper construction techniques to ensure structures are durable and safe. An earthquake like the size of the one in Charleston in 1886 could block major transportation routes, for instance, in areas where there are mountains and cause structural damage elsewhere. When North Carolina was much more rural, many larger earthquakes occurred.
As stated previously, earthquakes in North Carolina are more likely than you think. Did you know since 1735, 22 earthquakes have caused some kind of damage?
While not all of these were contained in the state, these are the quakes that caused the most damage in North Carolina: 1861 in Wilkesboro, 1886 in Charleston, South Carolina, 1916 near Asheville, and 1926 in Mitchell County. The last quake actually centered in North Carolina that caused damage was 1981 in Henderson County.
Who knows if another earthquake like these will strike again. As Samuel L. Jackson says in Jurassic Park, “Hold on to your butts!”
Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.