The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has won the NSDAR’s National 1st place award for its Independence Day Weekend celebration.
The NSDAR notified Beth Taylor, chairwoman of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the honor in late April.
The chapter already had been notified at the N.C. State Conference in April that its Independence Day celebration had won the 2021 National Southeastern Division first place award.
The chapter’s annual Fourth of July ceremony began in May 2000, when Virginia Wood came up with the idea to hold a ceremony on the Old Courthouse Green that included a reading the Declaration of Independence.
Wood also came up with the idea to have someone read a biographical sketch of Declaration signer and Edenton resident Joseph Hewes in front of his monument. With Taylor’s help, Wood’s vision became a reality in six weeks and over time has grown. The annual event has been sponsored by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter for the past 22 years.
The local NSDAR chapter won the national award for its “Independence Day Weekend” because the chapter played a leading role in the Edenton Steamers baseball team’s Military Appreciation Night on July 2, 2021.
Not only did the chapter donate toward the cost of the post-game fireworks show, numerous chapter member volunteers also contributed “womanpower” by volunteering for the evening’s activities. the chapter also raised more than $500 through a 50/50 raffle, the proceeds of which were then distributed to North Carolina VA hospitals and the USS North Carolina.
The joint venture between the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of NSDAR and the Edenton Steamers started in 2020 and was organized and spearheaded by then Chapter Registrar Candy Roth whose husband, Gary, is treasurer of the Steamers and a member of the executive board. Taylor, the chapter’s first vice regent, joined as co-chairman of the event in 2021.
This is not the first National DAR Award the local chapter has won for its Independence Day ceremony. On April 8, 2021, the NSDAR’s Commemorative Events Committee advised Taylor that the local chapter had won a third place national award for Best Independence Day Celebration, and in 2016, the chapter earned its initial first place national award for Best Independence Day Celebration for its Fourth of July ceremony.
The Edenton chapter plans to host its annual Independence Day Weekend this year on Saturday, July 2, and Monday, July 4.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.