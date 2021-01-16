Edenton Tea Party Chapter member Kathleen Carrow Ingram of Hertford, who is also a member of the International Society of Genetic Genealogy, presented a program about “Genetic Genealogy-Basic DNA” at the January 13, chapter meeting.
Genetic genealogy is the use of genealogical DNA tests, (DNA profiling and DNA testing in combination with traditional genealogical methods,) to infer biological relationships between individuals. And it involves the use of genealogical DNA testing to determine the level and type of the genetic relationship between individuals. This application of genetics came to be used by family historians in the 21st century, as tests became affordable.
Genetic genealogy has enabled groups of people to trace their ancestry even though they are not able to use conventional genealogical techniques. This may be because they do not know one or both of their birth parents or because conventional genealogical records have been lost, destroyed, or never existed. These groups include adoptees, foundlings, Holocaust survivors, GI babies, child migrants, descendants of children from orphan trains, and people with slave ancestry.
The DAR has long accepted paternity, maternity and siblingship tests of the type used by the court system. as proof of parentage for members. Besides paternity tests, there are three types of DNA tests that are available commercially to genealogists. These include Y-DNA, mitochondrial DNA, and autosomal DNA tests. Each type of DNA test has its advantages and limitations.
At this time, Y-DNA tests offer the most reliable means of using DNA evidence for DAR application papers. Y-DNA is passed from father to son, so only males can be tested, therefore women applying for DAR membership will need to find appropriate male surrogates to take the Y-DNA test.
The DAR has accepted Y-DNA evidence in support of new member applications and supplemental applications since 2014. Y-DNA evidence submitted along with other documentation will be considered along with all of the other source documentation provided to prove heritage. Y-DNA will not be considered as stand-alone proof of lineage because while it can be used as a tool point to a family, it cannot be used as absolute proof for an individual.
Ingram joined the Elizabeth City Betsy Dowdy Chapter NSDAR in February 2006. Over the years, she served the chapter as regent, librarian, registrar, corresponding and recording secretary, treasurer and, most recently, as first vice regent. When the Betsy Dowdy Chapter disbanded in 2019, she transferred her membership to the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR where she is actively serving as chairman of the Service to America committee.
Ingram was born in Delaware, and lived in New Jersey until 2002 when she and her husband moved to Hertford. She has a bachelor’s degree from Rowan University, and a master’s in educational Anthropology from Rutgers University. She retired from the State of New Jersey Department of Corrections. She also served as a social worker supervisor, Director of a Domestic Violence Program and was an adjunct Professor for Camden County College, NJ. In addition to her NSDAR membership, Kathleen is a member of the National Society Colonial Dames of the XVIIth Century.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts more than 185,000 members in over 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older -- regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background -- who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page -https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/for information.