Edenton Tea Party Chapter members, relatives of chapter founders, and guests visit the gravesite of Margaret Austin Holmes, a founding member of the chapter and a former chapter regent Friday, May 12.
EDENTON — Local Daughters of the American Revolution members celebrated 75 years of service to the community by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter on Friday, May 12.
The commemoration started with a visit by Tea Party Chapter members to the graves of two of the chapter’s founders and continued with a luncheon and visit by the North Carolina DAR state regent.
Members visited the graves of chapter founders Margaret Hathaway Jones (a chapter regent from 1948-51) and Margaret Austin Holmes (a chapter regent from 1958-61). Following the visits, a luncheon for members, town leaders and relatives of the chapter’s founders, was held at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish House.
On hand for the commemoration was North Carolina DAR Regent Anna Baird Choi. The meeting was conducted by Chapter Regent Sandra Lancaster Sperry and Annette Wright spoke on the subject of “Edenton Women,” the founding of Edenton’s DAR chapter.
The Tea Party Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution first met in 1948 with 20 women in attendance. Their first order of business was to consider the purchase of the James Iredell house for $15,000, a hefty sum at the time. The chapter invested $2,250 of its own cash with a personal note for the rest signed by the chapter’s president and secretary.
The Iredell House was deeded to the state of North Carolina in 1951, which has continued its preservation and care since then, kick-starting Edenton’s reputation as a historic tourism destination. Since then, the DAR has remained active in civic affairs, promoting patriotism and education.
Today the chapter sponsors annual essay contests on the value of patriotism and awards two annual scholarships to area students. The chapter also promotes Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps activities and veterans events. The group is particularly active in remembering area Vietnam War-era veterans.
One of the DAR’s most visible programs in Edenton is its annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on Edenton’s Courthouse Green. That 24-year tradition has earned recognition twice by the national DAR as the Nation’s Best Independence Day Celebration.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a 123-year-old women’s service organization that seeks to foster historic preservation, patriotism and education. Membership in the organization is open to women who, through family history research, can demonstrate that they are descended from patriots who served in the American Revolution or helped support or advance the cause. The organization has more than 3,000 chapters across the country, with more than 190,000 women enrolled.