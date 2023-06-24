...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-
lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle Sound and adjacent
rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (l-r) Sandy Sperry, Julia Elmore, Beth Taylor and Pamela Oliviera prepare small American flags to hand out to attendees at the Edenton Steamers’ Military Appreciation Night, July 2, 2022.
EDENTON — The Edenton Tea Party Chapter has again been honored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for its Independence Day celebrations, this time for both its Fourth of July observance on the courthouse green and its participation in a night of patriotism at an Edenton Steamers’ baseball game.
Beth Taylor, chair of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter’s commemorative events and Fourth of July committees, was advised May 21 that the local DAR chapter had won NSDAR’s National 2022 First Place Award for its “Independence Day Weekend” event.