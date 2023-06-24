DAR awards 2

Members of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (l-r) Sandy Sperry, Julia Elmore, Beth Taylor and Pamela Oliviera prepare small American flags to hand out to attendees at the Edenton Steamers’ Military Appreciation Night, July 2, 2022.

 Submitted photo

EDENTON — The Edenton Tea Party Chapter has again been honored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for its Independence Day celebrations, this time for both its Fourth of July observance on the courthouse green and its participation in a night of patriotism at an Edenton Steamers’ baseball game.

Beth Taylor, chair of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter’s commemorative events and Fourth of July committees, was advised May 21 that the local DAR chapter had won NSDAR’s National 2022 First Place Award for its “Independence Day Weekend” event.