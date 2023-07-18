Perquimans County High School senior Reagan Elkins is shown with Patricia Mountjoy Riddick and Brian Riddick at a Perquimans County Schools Foundation awards event in May. Elkins was awarded scholarships from both the Kane Mountjoy "Paying Kindness Forward" Endowment Fund and the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club. She plans to attend Appalachian State University in the fall.
Perquimans County High School senior Kamari Johnson (center) poses with Shelia Hunter (left) and Carolyn Ford (right) at a Perquimans County Schools Foundation awards event in May. Johnson was the recipient of this year's Barry Ford "Giving Back" Scholarship named for the late Perquimans athletics coach. Johnson plans to attend N.C. A&T University in the fall.
