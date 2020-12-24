Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like an ipad, a pair of short and tall boots, and some colored pencils, and thin makers, and a white board, and white board makers, and the sauad fairy-tale plushies.
From, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I am wishing these things, carrot’s for the bunnies and for me a Nintendo Switch, and decorations for the tree house like flowers. I also want a Dog a baby goldendoodle, and I need pellets and hay for the bunnies.
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone and real makeup and LOLs.
Merry Christmas
Love, Star
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Presents. I went a phone a mineyefrigea a tablet a sooter some clows a big tv a erybosts.
Love, Owen
Dear Santa,
Please can i git a laptop Santa and a iphone 11 and a tablet more clothes and a TV big and erey postd more art supplies and a new doodling book and new mosk and a basketball.
Love, Klaryssa
Dear Santa,
What I want this Christmas is a phone 11 and I want a tv. and I want a white board and I want a barbie van, and I want a some paints, and I want a bike.
Love, Trinity
Dear Santa,
I will like a charlor toy chu wink and a phone and a flool and a jun and saf.
Love, Michael
Dear Santa,
I know you will probably not like this (because you are busy), but can you get me a casting net.
Love, Braxton
Dear Santa,
May I have some of these things: ninja suit, goku tay, and last a Steve stuffy.
From, Ross
Dear Santa,
I want a snowglobe and a 4-wheeler for Chrismtas.
Thanks, Luke
Dear Santa,
I am Julia. How are you doing?
I hope I have been a nice girl this year to get Frozen 2 toys and a little crib and stroller for my dolls this Christmas.
I hope you and the elfs enjoy making toys for kids.
I will make your favorite cookies for you like every year.
Love you Santa
See you Christmas night
Dear Santa,
I want you to take away Covid 19. We need to go back to normal.
I want barbie doll please.
Love, Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
Have a great day Santa! Christmas is coming. This Christmas I want these toys: LOLs, Box girl, play dough, trolls.
I can’t wait to have all these.
Hoping everyone has a Merry Christmas.
Your Friend, Jasmine
From Santa to Emilee Dickman’s 2nd Grade class:
Dear Peyton, Lilly, Star, Owen, Klaryssa, Trinity, Michael, Braxton, Ross, Luke, Julia, Brooklynn and Jasmine,
Thanks you for all your letters. I can’t answer each one because this is the busiy time. But I love everything you wrote to me.
What wonderful wishes you have! Great gifts like tablets, Nintendo Switch, LOLs, scooters, phones, clothes, art supplies, a ninja suit, a snowglobe, Frozen toys, Barbies, Play Doh, a fishing net and more. There are some fun things here, and I will do my best to bring you all I can carry.
One of you asked me to take away Covid 19. If it were in Santa’s power, I’d have done it months ago. Some children have asked me to send them masks, which I will do. We all have to do our part to get life back to normal. Even the elves are socially distanced (only 2 feet, because they are small!)
Some of you said you’ve been good; have you also been nice? To each other? To your parents? And especially to your teachers? Nice is a gift everyone can give!
I have to go feed the reindeer. Keep having fun and being nice and have a Merry Christmas!