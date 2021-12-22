A photograph of a Perquimans County resident who helped lead the effort to restore the Newbold-White House is part of a new exhibit at the Perquimans Arts League Gallery.
According to PAL, Mary Alice Brinn encouraged three friends to join her in supporting the Newbold-White House restoration and together they created the New and Bold Decorators.
PAL is currently hosting an exhibit displaying photos of women who decorated the homes of Hertford residents in exchange for a donation to the Newbold-White House restoration effort. A reception was held Sunday for the exhibit that will continue to be on display through December.
PAL also hosted 325 Hertford Grammar School students who visited the art gallery the week before last.
PAL will be hosting a new exhibit, “A Place to Go,” starting Jan. 25, and continuing through February 19. The show will feature the artists’ favorite places or “where they go to feel peace and happiness,” PAL said in a press release. The exhibition is open to all members juried in the medium they wish to exhibit. To set up an appointment, call 252-426-3041.
PAL is also in the process of setting up afterschool art sessions for students ages 7-10. The first four-week “Elements of Art” session will be followed by a four-week session entitled “Introduction to Fiber Art and Weaving,” followed by a four-week session called “Making Abstract 3-D Masks.”
PAL said no dates have yet been set. Dates will be set so there are no conflicts with the school calendar.
PAL is also working to schedule art workshops on Saturdays starting in January. The first will be a “Mommy and Me” class will be on Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon for kids ages 4-6 to make beaded jewelry.
On Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., PAL will host a metal working workshop for youth ages 11-14.
Registration forms for the upcoming will be available the first week of January. Class sizes will be limited; signing up early is encouraged.
Evening and Saturday classes for classes will also be held for adults. To suggest a class, email Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com. Also contact PAL if you’re interested in teaching a class or workshop.