Fall softball, baseball
Registration is underway through Aug. 27 for the Perquimans County Recreation Department’s fall softball and baseball leagues. For the girls’ softball league, there are three divisions: Coach Pitch for ages 6-8, and softball for ages 10 and younger and 12 and younger. For the boys’ baseball, Coach Pitch will be for ages 6-8, and baseball will be for ages 10 and younger and 12 and younger. Playing age for both boys and girls leagues will be determined by the child’s age as of Dec. 31. Registration fee is $20.
Youth soccer
Registration continues through Aug. 27 for the Perquimans County Recreation Department’s boys and girls soccer for ages 4-12 and girls volleyball for ages 8-13. Registration fee is $20. Contact: 426-5695.
Grief Share
A 13-week Grief Share program will be held at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church starting Aug. 31 for those who have lost a loved one and are looking for help with the grieving process. The church is at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, and sessions are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires is the facilitator. Contact: (252)264-2254, ext. 200.
Hertford advisory boards
The town of Hertford is seeking new members for its advisory boards, committees and commissions. Applications are available at Town Hall or can be downloaded from the town’s website. You must be 18 to apply. Applications can be returned by mail to: Town Clerk, Town of Hertford, 114 West Grubb St., Hertford, NC 27944; by email to townclerk@townofhertfordnc.com; or by fax to (252)426-7060.
Patriot Day celebration
Twiford Funeral Home will host a 20th anniversary Patriot Day Celebration at Sam A. Twiford Veteran Park at the funeral home at 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Sept. 11, at noon. The event will celebrate first responders, firefighters, law enforcement and military personnel who’ve given their lives for their country. Walter “Kirk) Harris, special assistant in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense will be the keynote speaker. Free barbecue plates will be served after the ceremony.
Bridal Expo
The first ever Perquimans County Bridal Expo will be held at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.
Arts on Perquimans
The Perquimans Arts League is seeking both indoor and outdoor exhibitors for its Arts on the Perquimans. You do not have to be a PAL member to participate. Visit http://www.perquimansarts.org for instructions and registration forms. Volunteers are also needed. To help, contact Barbara Krupp at backrupp@protonmail.com or call at 252-426-1432.