Tammi Byrum (left) and her mother, Debbie H. Godfrey (right) pose with Perquimans County High School senior Ellie Jackson, the first-ever recipient of the J. Marion & Debbie H. Godfrey (Jr.) Agri-Business Scholarship during the Perquimans County Schools Foundation's annual awards event. Jackson plans to attend N.C. State University and study agriculture science education.
Perquimans County High School seniors Alexis Williams (left) and Trent Sawyer (right), the first-ever recipients of the Richard & LaRue Winslow Commercial Fisherman Scholarship, pose with Rebecca Story, who along with her husband, Paul, created the scholarship to honor her parents. Williams plans to attend East Carolina University and pursue a degree in elementary education. Sawyer plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University and pursue a degree in engineering.
Tammi Byrum (left) and her mother, Debbie H. Godfrey (right) pose with Perquimans County High School senior Ellie Jackson, the first-ever recipient of the J. Marion & Debbie H. Godfrey (Jr.) Agri-Business Scholarship during the Perquimans County Schools Foundation's annual awards event. Jackson plans to attend N.C. State University and study agriculture science education.
Perquimans County High School seniors Alexis Williams (left) and Trent Sawyer (right), the first-ever recipients of the Richard & LaRue Winslow Commercial Fisherman Scholarship, pose with Rebecca Story, who along with her husband, Paul, created the scholarship to honor her parents. Williams plans to attend East Carolina University and pursue a degree in elementary education. Sawyer plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University and pursue a degree in engineering.
HERTFORD — Three Perquimans County High School seniors are the first recipients of two new scholarships established this year by local residents to honor their parents.
Ellie Jackson was awarded the first-ever $1,000 J. Marion & Debbie H. Godfrey (Jr.) Agri-Business Scholarship during the Perquimans County Schools Foundation's annual awards event. The scholarship is funded through the Marion & Debbie Godfrey Endowment established by their children, Melissa G. Miller, Tammi G. Byrum and Justin Godfrey.
Trent Sawyer and Alexis Williams were both awarded the first-ever $1,000 Richard & LaRue Winslow Commercial Fisherman Scholarship during the foundation's recent awards event. The scholarship honors Richard and LaRue Winslow and was established by their daughter, Rebecca Story, and her husband, Paul Story.
The Godfreys' children set up the endowed J. Marion & Debbie H. Godfrey (Jr.) scholarship to commemorate and celebrate their parents, Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter said.
“When someone holds a special place in your heart and makes a big impact in your life, it is fitting to honor their contributions,” she said.
Students are eligible for the Godfrey scholarship if they're pursuing a degree in agriculture or ag-business and attending either a two- or four-year college or university, trade or technical school.
Jackson, the first recipient of the award, plans to attend N.C. State University and study agriculture science education. A dual-enrolled student at Perquimans High School and College of The Albemarle, she maintains a 4.8 grade-point-average at PCHS and a 4.0 GPA at COA. She is active in sports, FFA, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Interact Club, her church and the community.
According to Lassiter, the Winslow Commercial Fisherman Scholarship is available to any PCHS senior who is a dependant of a commercial fisherman. Recipients must plan to attend either a two- or four-year college, trade or technical school and submit an essay on how commercial fishing has been an integral part of their life.
Lassiter said Rebecca Story, co-owner of Story’s Seafood in Hertford, credits her parents for teaching her all she knows about the seafood industry. She and her husband set up the scholarship to honor the Winslows' legacy and work in the commercial fishing industry.
Both Sawyer and Williams, the Winslow scholarship's first recipients, come from families involved in commercial fishing.
Sawyer plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University and pursue a degree in engineering. He is active in sports, community and church and is a member of the Beta Club.
Williams plans to attend East Carolina University and pursue a degree in elementary education. A dual-enrolled student at PCHS and COA, she is active in sports, Beta Club, the Interact Club and PCHS Drama. She hopes to return to Perquimans County Schools one day as a classroom teacher, Lassiter said.