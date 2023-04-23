HERTFORD — Three Perquimans County High School seniors are the first recipients of two new scholarships established this year by local residents to honor their parents. 

Ellie Jackson was awarded the first-ever $1,000 J. Marion & Debbie H. Godfrey (Jr.) Agri-Business Scholarship during the Perquimans County Schools Foundation's annual awards event. The scholarship is funded through the Marion & Debbie Godfrey Endowment established by their children, Melissa G. Miller, Tammi G. Byrum and Justin Godfrey.