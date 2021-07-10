EDENTON — On Friday, July 2, eight local youth participated in a 4-H Summer Fun workshop. The workshop, Flowers and Floats, was taught by Katy Shook, area horticulture agent, and Cynthia Wagoner, Gates County Master Gardener.
Wagoner guided youth through creating a red, white and blue-themed floral arrangement. Red carnations, white daisies, dipped blue chrysanthemums, magnolia, wax myrtle, and privet were used to create the arrangements.
Shook led a discussion about the specific flowers and greenery used for the arrangements.
To wrap up the afternoon, youth enjoyed root beer floats.