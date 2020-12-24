Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a Baby Alive, Baby Accessories, Gymnastics Bar & Mat & Nintendo Switch Games. Billy and I will leave milk & cookies for you and food for the reindeer! Merry Christmas!
Love, Rainy
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I would like a Blue RC Truck, Lego Blind Bags Series 20, Green & Red Light Sabers & Nintendo Switch Games. Rainy and I will leave milk and cookies for you and food for the reindeer! Merry Christmas!
Love, Billy
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Peyton Ann Owens, and I am 3 years old. My elf’s name is Penelope. For Christmas I want a Barbie Dream House with a car, pool and a slide. I want other furniture too. Also I want a book about Molly of Denali and a Barbie Camper. Can I also have ice skates and a sweater and a scarf?
When you come to my house I will leave cookies. Please look at my Gingerbread house and Pink Tree.
Love, Peyton
P.S. Please don’t forget to candy in my stocking and my dogs don’t bite.
From Santa:
Dear Rainy, Billy and Peyton,
It is so nice to meet you and thank you for writing letters to me. I hope you don’t mind that I am answering you as a group. Santa is very busy this time of year.
I’m glad I now has a list of what each of you would like me to bring for Christmas, for example: Baby Alive, Nintendo Switch, Legos, Light Sabers, a Barbie Dream House, candy, books, clothing and so much more! As always, I will do the best I can, but there are so many children in the world who want so many of the same things. But I promise each of you will have a nice surprise.
What I did not see in your letters is whether you have been naughty or nice…have you been? If I asked your parents and Mrs. Boblit, what would they say? I sure hope you’ve been nice.
Many of you offered to leave me some snacks…milk, cookies and candy. Thank you very much for giving something to me.
I hope you all have the very best Christmas you’ve ever had. Thank you for writing to me.