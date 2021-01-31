Well, more good news.
Waters Construction started the renovations at our new location at 133 N. Church St. earlier this week.
I cannot think of anything better than starting a great project in the cold, dark winter of a pandemic.
We’ve all been waiting for this, and it brings a spark of light to our little town. In fact, it is “major positive because construction requires physical work, and work creates jobs! Therefore, it is already creating a value proposition.
Most of you are aware that the building was “just a shell”. It requires the addition of plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electricity distributed throughout the building (we previously brought in electricity with a grant from Albemarle Community Trust).
This requires cutting concrete, installing pipes, running wires, framing walls and much more. It will be fun to watch this unfold, and we will keep you posted along the way.
As of now, we are estimating a completion in the April/May period. Stay Tuned!
While the beginning of renovations is significant, there is more good news. Starting Tuesday February 2nd, PAL will “go live” with its new electronic Point of Sale System (POS). POS streamlines and simplifies our sales and inventory processes.
Each item in the gallery will have a barcode assigned when placed into inventory. During purchases, we will simply scan the barcode and generate a paper customer receipt. This means no more handwritten sales tickets which will speed up the sales process.
Next week’s deployment is simply Phase I. In Phase II every gallery transaction, including workshop registrations, memberships, raffle tickets and anything else will go through POS.
A special thanks to Velvet Sanford, Sheryl Corr, Barbara Krupp and Margie Decker who expended countless hours since last September in the planning, training, and implementation of this system. With any new system, there are “growing pains”.
Please be patient with us during startup.
Note to PAL Artists:
This is just to help you do some forward thinking and planning. At some point in the “not too distant future”, we will ask you to remove ALL of your art from the current gallery.
For planning purposes, just assume sometime in mid-March to mid-April… again this is an estimate to give you a heads up. We will provide firm dates later. The important thing to remember is that we cannot move any items to the new gallery.
You must pick it up when we provide notice. We want to do some kind of special opening or kickoff at the new gallery. However, due to the pandemic and other unforeseen probabilities, we cannot provide any specifics on our opening plans at this time. I will tell you this.
Please prepare your very best work for the new gallery. We want to make this a smash; so get ready to “strut your best stuff”. More specifics later.