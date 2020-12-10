From the Easel: Moving Forward to 2021

Who knew this time last year the challenges that we would encounter in 2020.
Thanks to friends like you, PAL made it through and remains viable as an organization.
However, we still need your support moving forward.
Will you join us in #MOVINGFORWARD2021?
In January, February and the beginning of March, PAL held free Afterschool Art classes for 10 students at the Hertford Housing Authority Building. We had 2 large workshops that had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.
We closed the gallery for 6 weeks during the Pandemic. Ever determined, PAL reopened in May and continued with 3-day per week gallery openings under safe conditions.
We all worked together to provide art supplies to the schools to support their distance learning process. We continued to present high quality exhibits in the gallery with our Members’ show as well as featuring several of our talented artists.
Through all of this, we continued to keep our focus on moving to our new location. Things are moving in the right direction, and we are getting close.
As you make plans to MOVE FORWARD into 2021, help us MOVE FORWARD toward our fundraising goals with a donation to PAL that will help us continue our mission of supporting education, and to help us work toward moving into our new location.
You can make a gift by check, online at #MOVINGFORWARD2021 or at the Perquimans Arts League gallery. PAL is a 501©(3) organization, so your donation is tax-deductible. Feel free to give me a call if you have questions or other ideas.