Get ready for some serious fun at the first annual “Putting for Polio with Families and Friends” event. Two pop-up “three-hole courses" will appear in downtown Hertford behind the Municipal Building on Saturday, May 15, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 :pm.
“Putting for Polio” takes place just before the Hertford Chamber of Commerce “Dine, Drink, & Dance” annual party. The event is designed to appeal to all. Kids and adults will have to change up their swing, because no golf clubs are allowed in this tournament. Participants will design and use their own homemade clubs to compete for prizes. The host, Hertford Rotary Club, will provide score cards and wiffle balls to players. Those who show up without a club, can borrow one.
A $50 prize will be awarded for the most creative homemade club and a $50 prize will go to the player with the lowest total number of strokes. Ties will be determined by a putt-off or through a random drawing at 5:30 p.m.
The registration fee per person, or per family, is $10. Players are encouraged to register in advance at hertfordrotary.org. Walk-ons are welcome to join the fun and register onsite. All proceeds will be contributed to PolioPlus, a Rotary International initiative over more than 30 years to rid the world of Polio, which has cripples far too many. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will triple all donations made to the “Putting for Polio” fund raiser.
To register or for information, please visit hertfordrotary.org