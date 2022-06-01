The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Garden Party
The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s 29th annual Garden Party will be held under a tent behind the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include a silent auction featuring prints of paintings and photographs, raffles for chances to win discount coupons from local restaurants and businesses, and a meal prepared by Chef Jimmy. Connected will provide the entertainment.
JUNE 10
PCHS commencement
Perquimans County High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held on the school’s football stadium. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors.
JUNE 14
PAL annual meeting
The Perquimans Arts League Annual Meeting will be held at the Hertford Bay Tap House at 6 p.m. PAL’s membership will hear a report from the president, vote to approve the annual budget and vote for a slate of officers for the coming year. The slate of officers includes: Vaneeda Bennett, president; Beth Sessoms, vice president; Brenda Dail, secretary; and Sharon Smith, treasurer. Contact: 426-3041.
JUNE 18
Hertford will celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will take place at the Colored Union Soldier Monument at King Street and Hyde Park. Activities will include a freedom walk to Central Park, entertainment, vendors and food trucks. Attendees invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
JUNE 21
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JUNE 23
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Perquimans County Community Building in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.