Golf Tournament

Members of the FMC#2 golf team (l-r) Jeff Griffin, Harry Helmer, Danny Brite and Jimmy Cuthrell pose after placing first in the Perquimans County Schools Foundation's recent 18th annual Golf Tournament. The event helped raise $11,000 to support the foundation's programs and projects in the Perquimans County Schools. 

 Photo courtesy Brenda Lassiter

Eighty golfers took part in the Perquimans County Schools Foundation's recent 18th annual Golf Tournament, helping raise $11,000 to support the foundation's programs and projects in the Perquimans County Schools. 

Placing first in the tournament held at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation was the FMC#2 team of Jeff Griffin, Harry Helmer, Danny Brite and Jimmy Cuthrell. Taking second and third, respectively, were the MCS and Southern Bank teams.  