Members of the FMC#2 golf team (l-r) Jeff Griffin, Harry Helmer, Danny Brite and Jimmy Cuthrell pose after placing first in the Perquimans County Schools Foundation's recent 18th annual Golf Tournament. The event helped raise $11,000 to support the foundation's programs and projects in the Perquimans County Schools.
Eighty golfers took part in the Perquimans County Schools Foundation's recent 18th annual Golf Tournament, helping raise $11,000 to support the foundation's programs and projects in the Perquimans County Schools.
Placing first in the tournament held at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation was the FMC#2 team of Jeff Griffin, Harry Helmer, Danny Brite and Jimmy Cuthrell. Taking second and third, respectively, were the MCS and Southern Bank teams.
President Carson Stallings said the foundation was appreciative of the tournament's turnout, which the nonprofit said was its largest ever.
“Each year the challenge for the golfers is more than a hole-in-one, the challenge is to improve educational opportunities for local students,” Stallings said. “The funds from this tournament are a way we are able to devote time and resources to improve education for students in our local schools."
Stallings said he also appreciated the foundation board members who volunteered their time "to ensure a successful day for the participants."
According to the foundation, proceeds from the tournament will be used to fund "innovative learning experiences and opportunities" such as swim lessons for all kindergarten students in the Perquimans schools, field trips for students, scholarships and cultural arts events.
Corporate sponsors for the event included Pierce Group Benefits, FMC, Stifel, McLean, Damuth Trane, Macon Turf Farm and Stifel Investments. In addition, there were 33 hole sponsors and 19 team sponsors. Johnson Lambe Company, Pepsi and Chick-Fil-A also provided sponsorship.
To find out more about the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. or to make a contribution, contact Brenda Lassiter at 252-426-5741.