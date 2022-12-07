...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
1 of 2
Skipper Jones of Ag Carolina (left) presents a check for $1,800 to Brenda Dail of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation. The grant, from Ag Carolina’s Fund for Rural North Carolina, will pay for special needs students in the Perquimans County Schools to attend the annual Livestock Show & Sale in Elizabeth City in April.
Skipper Jones of Ag Carolina (left) presents a check for $1,800 to Brenda Dail of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation. The grant, from Ag Carolina’s Fund for Rural North Carolina, will pay for special needs students in the Perquimans County Schools to attend the annual Livestock Show & Sale in Elizabeth City in April.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is the recipient of this year’s Ag Carolina’s Fund for Rural North Carolina grant.
The foundation will use the $1,800 grant to pay the expenses of exceptional needs students in the Perquimans County Schools to attend the annual Albemarle Livestock Show and Sale in Elizabeth City in April, according to Brenda Lassiter, the foundation’s executive director.
Each year the annual event hosts a segment that involves children with special needs, Lassiter said in a press release. The students engage in hands-on activities with the animals, including discussions about the animals’ basic needs.
“The purpose of the annual field trip is to provide opportunities for exceptional children to enhance traits such as leadership, respect, trustworthiness, responsibility, fairness, caring, honesty, integrity, self-esteem — all of which are exhibited by the participants in the annual show and sale,” Lassiter said. “This is a great opportunity for exceptional children to shadow students who are actively engaged in farm life.”
Last year, 13 students with special needs from Perquimans County participated in the event, Lassiter said. She said the foundation sought the Ag Carolina grant as a way to ensure the trip becomes an annual event for the students.
According to Lassiter, mainstreaming special education students through activities like field trips to learn about animals and agriculture is critical to helping them develop life skills.
“Providing them with normalization, least restrictive environments, and the right to integrate with other students is crucial. Ultimately, educating children is a shared responsibility,” she said.
To be considered for grant funding from Ag Carolina, applicants’ projects must align with the fund’s mission as well as at least one of the following four areas: education, environment, technology or quality of rural life. Grants are considered for programs in the 34 counties and geographic areas where Ag-Carolina Farm Credit conducts business.