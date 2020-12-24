Dear Santa,

I would like a football for Christmas.

Thanks, Joe

Dear Santa,

I would like books and Legos for Christmas

Thanks, Hannah

Dear Santa,

I would like a Mandalorien Lego set and Star Wars books for Christmas.

Thanks, Rory

Dear Santa,

I would like Rainbow Bright Dolls and beads for art for Christmas.

Thanks, Breena

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard, bracelet kit and a bead art kit for Christmas.

Thanks, Emily

Dear Santa,

I would like a football and football goal for Christmas.

Thanks, Zacki

Dear Santa,

I would like a fishing pole for Christmas.

Thanks, James

Dear Santa,

I would like toy cars for Christmas.

Thanks, Teddy

Dear Santa,

I would like a soccer ball, nerf gun and baseball bat for Christmas.

Thanks, Carter

Dear Santa,

I would like shoes, clothes, baby dolls and an Elf book for Christmas.

Thanks, London

Dear Santa,

I would like Polly Pockets, Legos, slime, Littlest Pet Shop and a train building set for Christmas.

Thanks, Matilyn

Dear Santa,

I would like Junie B. books, clothes and The Inquisitor Master Fairy Tale plushies for Christmas.

Thanks, Grace

Dear Santa,

I would like Pokemon Cards and Bokugan Toys for Christmas.

Thanks, Ryan

Dear Santa,

I would like books and clothes for Christmas.

Thanks, Kaylee

Dear Santa,

I would like Sonic toys and books for Christmas.

Thanks, Gavin

From Santa to Hannah Blackley’s 3rd Grade class:

Dear Joe, Hannah, Rory, Breena, Emily, Zacki, James, Teddy, Carter, London, Matilyn, Grace, Ryan, Kaylee and Gavin,

Thanks for the note! I wish I could answer every one of you but it’s so busy up here, I need to write all of you at once.

All of you want something for Christmas, things like: Sonic toys, books, clothes, Pokemon, Legos, sports equipment, toy cars, a fishing pole, a hoverboard, Star Wars books and so much more. It’s nice to see what you want. I need to know that you are all on my nice list. Do you think you’ve done things that your parents or teacher would call nice? I sure hope so.

Time to load up the sleigh…keep being nice and Merry Christmas!

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com