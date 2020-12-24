Dear Santa,
I would like a football for Christmas.
Thanks, Joe
Dear Santa,
I would like books and Legos for Christmas
Thanks, Hannah
Dear Santa,
I would like a Mandalorien Lego set and Star Wars books for Christmas.
Thanks, Rory
Dear Santa,
I would like Rainbow Bright Dolls and beads for art for Christmas.
Thanks, Breena
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard, bracelet kit and a bead art kit for Christmas.
Thanks, Emily
Dear Santa,
I would like a football and football goal for Christmas.
Thanks, Zacki
Dear Santa,
I would like a fishing pole for Christmas.
Thanks, James
Dear Santa,
I would like toy cars for Christmas.
Thanks, Teddy
Dear Santa,
I would like a soccer ball, nerf gun and baseball bat for Christmas.
Thanks, Carter
Dear Santa,
I would like shoes, clothes, baby dolls and an Elf book for Christmas.
Thanks, London
Dear Santa,
I would like Polly Pockets, Legos, slime, Littlest Pet Shop and a train building set for Christmas.
Thanks, Matilyn
Dear Santa,
I would like Junie B. books, clothes and The Inquisitor Master Fairy Tale plushies for Christmas.
Thanks, Grace
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon Cards and Bokugan Toys for Christmas.
Thanks, Ryan
Dear Santa,
I would like books and clothes for Christmas.
Thanks, Kaylee
Dear Santa,
I would like Sonic toys and books for Christmas.
Thanks, Gavin
From Santa to Hannah Blackley’s 3rd Grade class:
Dear Joe, Hannah, Rory, Breena, Emily, Zacki, James, Teddy, Carter, London, Matilyn, Grace, Ryan, Kaylee and Gavin,
Thanks for the note! I wish I could answer every one of you but it’s so busy up here, I need to write all of you at once.
All of you want something for Christmas, things like: Sonic toys, books, clothes, Pokemon, Legos, sports equipment, toy cars, a fishing pole, a hoverboard, Star Wars books and so much more. It’s nice to see what you want. I need to know that you are all on my nice list. Do you think you’ve done things that your parents or teacher would call nice? I sure hope so.
Time to load up the sleigh…keep being nice and Merry Christmas!