Three years ago, Wilma Harris witnessed the launch of a new organization in Elizabeth City that she believes was long overdue.

The Community Care Collaborative is a community impact program started in October 2019 that works to meet the needs of families facing an unexpected financial crisis like having to pay for an expensive emergency car repair or energy bill.

Want to learn more about the Community Care Collaborative? Visit the United Way at 1413 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City; call 335-1510; or visit https://www.aaunitedway.org/communitycarecollaborative.