Albemarle Regional Health Services will hold the following clinics at the Perquimans County Health Department in January:
Monday: General
Tuesday: General
Wednesday: Child Health p.m., General, WIC
Jan. 6: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Jan. 7: General, WIC
Jan. 10: General
Jan. 11: General, DEPO (contraceptive injections) p.m.
Jan. 12: General, WIC
Jan. 13: Primary care, WIC, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: General
Jan. 17: Closed for MLK holiday
Jan. 18: General
Jan. 19: Child health a.m., General
Jan. 20: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Jan. 21: General, WIC
Jan. 24: General
Jan. 25: General, DEPO a.m.
Jan. 26: General, WIC
Jan. 27: Primary care, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: General, adult health p.m.
Jan. 31: General
The Perquimans Health Department is located at 103 ARPDC St., Hertford, and can be reached at 252-426-2100. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Perquimans Health Department also hosts a night clinic on the 2nd and 4th Thursday nights of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.