The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services’ clinic schedule for June:

June 1: Child health p.m., general, WIC

June 2: Primary care a.m., general, new prenatal p.m.

June 3: General, WIC, behavioral health

June 6: General

June 7: General, DEPO (contraceptive injections) a.mAM

June 8: General, WIC

June 9: Primary care, general, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 10: General

June 13: General

June 14: General

June 15: Child Health a.m., general

June 16: Primary care a.m., general, new prenatal p.m.

June 17: General, WIC

June 20: General

June 21: General, DEPO (contraceptive injections) a.m.

June 22: General, WIC

June 23: Primary care, general, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 24: General, adult health

June 27: General

Tues 28: General

June 29: General

June 30: General

A night clinic will also be held at the health department at 103 ARPDC St., Hertford, the second and fourth Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The health department’s phone number is 426-2100.