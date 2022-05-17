Health Department Clinics From staff reports Julian Eure Author email May 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services’ clinic schedule for June:June 1: Child health p.m., general, WICJune 2: Primary care a.m., general, new prenatal p.m.June 3: General, WIC, behavioral healthJune 6: GeneralJune 7: General, DEPO (contraceptive injections) a.mAMJune 8: General, WICJune 9: Primary care, general, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.June 10: GeneralJune 13: GeneralJune 14: GeneralJune 15: Child Health a.m., generalJune 16: Primary care a.m., general, new prenatal p.m.June 17: General, WICJune 20: GeneralJune 21: General, DEPO (contraceptive injections) a.m.June 22: General, WICJune 23: Primary care, general, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.June 24: General, adult healthJune 27: GeneralTues 28: GeneralJune 29: GeneralJune 30: GeneralA night clinic will also be held at the health department at 103 ARPDC St., Hertford, the second and fourth Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The health department’s phone number is 426-2100. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHertford Council votes to remove Jackson from ABC BoardParker, Benton, Ferguson, Wall earn top scholarshipsUnaffiliated candidate Corprew: Boat basin project 'a mistake'PCHS grads Hunter, Byrum, Votava awarded top scholarshipsA worker's market: Employers at job fair eager for workersThach strikes out 18, Pirates shut out Eagles in second roundPCRA seeks help reassembling Plank HouseLife with two children...Perquimans economic consultant Goss resigns'Birds and bees' talks with kids should be done at home ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.