Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. For Christmas I would like some pink lipstick, makeup with all colors, a dog stuffed animal that is brown, a baby doll with clothes and diapers and a pink car that I can ride and pedal in. I have been really good this year.
Thank you Santa for all your help!
Love, Rylee
Dear Santa,
I want a dobermann pinscher dog for Christmas. I also want to plant a tree outside and a Polly Pocket to play with. An orange cat with stripes would also be nice. A toy race car and a baby doll are on my list too. You can give me anything else you want to.
Love, Lydia
Dear Santa,
Can I have some more cars please for Christmas? I like Lightning McQueen and Max and a green car. Green is my favorite. I also want a dinosaur and a truck Lego kit with instructions so I can build it. I want a Lego car too. Thank you Santa!
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
You are the best and I love you! For Christmas I want makeup, a unicorn pet, an outside playground, new pajamas that are not too hot and an American doll with a wedding dress. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Ella
Dear Santa,
I really like Rudolph and his red nose that lights up. For Christmas I really want the toys on my Christmas list. I want a big bed, a blue bike, a toy unicorn stuffed animal and a toy stuffed butterfly. I also want pom poms to cheer with. I love you Santa!
Love, Rowyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a skateboard, chapstick, a surprise present from you, a star holder, a toy batman, a pet snake, radio, a cape, a candle, a bat car, a Christmas tree, a basketball, slime, tablet, a ramp for my skateboard, a mustang car and a guitar. I have been really good. I hope you can bring me all of this.
Love, Santana
Dear Santa,
I really like wooden trains. I want a wooden Thomas the Train #1 and a wooden track to play with. I want James the #5 engine too. Do you ever watch Thomas the Train on tv or youtube? If you do, I would like some of the other trains. I like Annie and Claribel too. I want to build a racing train track to play with. Thank you Santa!
Love, Nasir
Dear Santa,
Do you think you could show me your reindeer sometime? I really like them. This year for Christmas I would like a Nintendo switch and a Super Mario Odyssey game and a fortnite game. I would like a money card to buy some apps for my phone. I also would like some Mario Lego sets to build and play with. I want some pets too. Can I have a cat, a dog and a hamster? I will be sure to take really good care of them. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Phoenix
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? I really want to know. For Christmas I want some green slime, grey balls to kick and play with outside with my brothers, a grey flag, grey cookies and some Legos for my brothers too. I want a special present from you Santa. Thank you Santa!
Love, Alayna
Dear Santa,
I really like it when you bring me presents. I have been super good this year and my teacher says I have been good too. For Christmas I would like a radio, a tiger heart pillow, my own Christmas tree, a bucket to put my toys in, an orange cat and a pink lunchbox. You’re the best Santa!
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
Do you know where I live? I hope so. For Christmas I want a tree house, a soccer ball, a helmet, a scooter and a bike for me and my sister Tilsyn. I will ask my mom to send you our address. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Love, Thomas
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait to talk to you on the phone again this year. For Christmas I would like a doll house with a new Barbie doll, some new pajamas, new pants and shirts. That is all I want this year. Merry Christmas!
Love, Briella
Dear Santa,
I think your reindeer are so cute! I would like some blue and purple striped pajamas for Christmas. I also want some makeup for my eyes, lipstick, an American girl doll, some books, a cake to eat, an orange and white striped cat and rainbow colored slimes to play with. Could you also bring me a special present that is L.O.L dolls? Thank you Santa!
Love, Charley
Dear Santa,
I have always wanted to know how you get our presents in our house. I am looking forward to your visit this year. For Christmas I want a baby crib for my doll, a new blue and pink book bag, make up and lipstick, some earrings, a brown toy dog and a new doll baby. I have been super good this year.
Love, Raelinn
Dear Santa,
How do you send the Elf on the Shelf each year? My elf came early this year to my house. For Christmas I would like a black kitten, a shimmer and shine book bag, new glasses that are blue, purple and pink and new pajamas to wear for bed. Can I have a new bed too? Thank you Santa!
Love, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
Do you still like chocolate chip cookies? I was just wondering if they were your favorite. I left some for you last year with a cup of milk. For Christmas this year I want a toy butterfly with green, brown and purple on it. I also want a light green human toy, a green and brown human and a flying car with wings so a human can fly on it. See you soon Santa!
Love, Logan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a Barbie doll. I also want a fast scooter to ride on too! I would like a doctor play set so I can practice being a good doctor.
Thank you Santa and I hope you have a good Christmas too!
Love, Jordyn
From Santa to Helen Lane’s Kindergarten Class:
Dear Rylee, Lydia, Landon, Ella, Rowyn, Santana, Nasir, Phoenix, Alayna, Lilly, Thomas and Briella,
You guys are awesome. There’s a lot of good presents on this list. I’ll talk to Buddy the Elf and see what I can do. It’s near lunchtime, so Santa is eating chocolate chip cookies, talking to the elves so as to make sure the reindeer are ready to go.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be using a special navigation program this year so our team can cross the globe bringing toys to boys and girls – especially the ones in Perquimans County.
Thank you for your letters. Merry Christmas!